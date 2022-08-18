ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the Nebraska medical marijuana push are on pins and needles waiting for information about their petitions. The organizers are waiting on the outcome of their petition drive to get the issue on the November ballot. Sen. Anna Wishart, the Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters won’t see any measures about medical marijuana on their ballots in November. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced Monday that the two initiatives failed to qualify for the ballot. Petitioners turned in 77,119 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and 77,843 signatures for the patient protections initiative, each falling short of the 86,776 signatures required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Iowa State Fair records set

Five days out from kick-off and the team will arrive Tuesday. That's when our coverage from Ireland starts. The Huskers game in Dublin isn't the only event this week in Ireland with a Nebraska connection. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Douglas County is reporting...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy