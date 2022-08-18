Read full article on original website
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the Nebraska medical marijuana push are on pins and needles waiting for information about their petitions. The organizers are waiting on the outcome of their petition drive to get the issue on the November ballot. Sen. Anna Wishart, the Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical...
Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters won’t see any measures about medical marijuana on their ballots in November. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced Monday that the two initiatives failed to qualify for the ballot. Petitioners turned in 77,119 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and 77,843 signatures for the patient protections initiative, each falling short of the 86,776 signatures required.
Iowa State Fair records set
Five days out from kick-off and the team will arrive Tuesday. That's when our coverage from Ireland starts. The Huskers game in Dublin isn't the only event this week in Ireland with a Nebraska connection. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Douglas County is reporting...
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
