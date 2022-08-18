Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding purse thief
The TPSO Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male shown below that was captured on video surveillance on August 16, 2022 at the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany, LA. The store owner states that his mother was working...
Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft
BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
brproud.com
Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles
DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
wbrz.com
Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.
Franklin man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a local business
A Franklin man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly opening fire on a local business.
WAFB.com
Deputies arrest 2 teens for Donaldsonville drive-by shooting on attempted murder charges
Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this year in Baton Rouge was a no show in court. State Rep....
theadvocate.com
Man who shoots at officers arrested on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder, BRPD says
A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
Arrest made relating to body found on South Lewis St. [VIDEO]
An arrest was made in relation to the body found on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver and there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
brproud.com
BRPD arrests Louisiana man after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive
One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
brproud.com
BR man accused of brandishing gun while threatening girlfriend, ‘This is how it ends’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge family survived an alarming incident of domestic abuse over the weekend. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Sunday (August 21) evening when 39-year-old Dilver Pineda approached his long-time girlfriend with a gun, pointed it at her, stated that he was tired of her, and said, “This is how it’s going to end.”
WAFB.com
APSO tries to ID people who allegedly took packages from Prairieville home
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
brproud.com
Victim mugged at knifepoint at RaceTrac on Siegen Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was parked at a RaceTrac gas station on Siegen Lane was attacked at knifepoint in an attempted robbery early Sunday (August 21) morning, deputies say. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reports it was around 6 a.m. when the victim...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death
The body of a Livingston man was found in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business back on August 13.
