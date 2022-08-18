Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gomocs.com
Soccer Falls 2-1 to Eastern Kentucky in Home Opener
Box Score CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women's soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex.
Chattanooga, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Soddy-Daisy High School football team will have a game with Silverdale Baptist Academy on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
utc.edu
New Mocs rock Roundhouse for Convocation 2022
The Roundhouse—aka McKenzie Arena—boomed with excitement Friday morning as thousands of incoming first-year students at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga gathered for Convocation 2022. A hype squad helped fire up the crowd and featured members of the UTC band, the Sugar Mocs, the Ladies of Gold, the...
WDEF
Chattanooga Powerball Player Wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Powerball player in Chattanooga is about to be thousands of dollars richer!. They won the big $50,000 prize in Saturday’s drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls, and the red Powerball. They bought the winning ticket at the Shiv Food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
college-sports-journal.com
2022 FCS Season Preview: Chattanooga
Chattanooga was in great shape for a SoCon title and playoff berth entering the last two weeks of the season. But then it all fell apart. The Mocs couldn’t find the end zone in a 10-6 loss to Mercer and then fell in the season finale at home to The Citadel. A win in either of those games would have given them a playoff berth.
WTVC
Sideline Wrapup: Best Video & scores from week one in high school football in TN and GA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — High school football is back and we have your sideline wrap-up for August 19th. We saw many big performances in area including 3 time defending state champ McCallie defeating Chattanooga Christian 28-7 in season opener. Boyd Buchanan beats Greenback, 62-0. It was Boyd's first win with...
Cleveland, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Notre Dame High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
MaxPreps
High school football: Top 50 winningest active coaches
With the retirement of Mike Smith of Hampton (Va.) and Phil Danaher of Calallen (Corpus Christi, Texas), high school football lost two of its winningest coaches ever. However, 600-game winner John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) returns for his 54th season to top our look at the winningest active coaches.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAAY-TV
Trash Pandas Bring Fireworks Late, Walk Off With 8-7 Win
MADISON, Alabama – Time and time again in 2022, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have found a way to win. On Saturday night, despite the best attempts of the Chattanooga Lookouts and a late push by Mother Nature, the Trash Pandas rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth, with Preston Palmeiro’s walk-off home run securing a thrilling 8-7 win at Toyota Field.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 15-21
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 15-21. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
WTVCFOX
Police: Former caregiver from Ringgold charged with trying to strangle Chattanooga patient
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former caregiver was arrested for allegedly strangling her former patient, according to a police affidavit we obtained over the weekend. On Friday, August 19, officers responded to a home invasion in the 78-hundred block of Scrapeshin Trail. According to the affidavit, the victim told officers...
livability.com
The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business
The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
Comments / 0