Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Rangers come out on right side of one-run game
MINNEAPOLIS -- “How do you get the one-run games to stop being a topic of conversation?” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley was asked prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Twins at Target Field. Beasley was honest, noting that you can’t truly control the outcome or run differential...
MLB
Arihara uses sinker, cutter to shut down Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley often says that pitching is the face of a baseball game. Win, lose or however it ultimately plays out, the starting pitcher sets the tone for the entire game. On Sunday afternoon, starter Kohei Arihara proved that to be true after he tossed...
MLB
Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale
ATLANTA -- The anticipation was high to see how Yordan Alvarez would play after he exited Friday's game and was transported to the hospital before returning to the lineup on Sunday afternoon. The designated hitter didn't disappoint. The Astros put together a total team effort to take a 5-4 victory...
MLB
Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win
DENVER -- Brendan Rodgers looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
MLB
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
MLB
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
MLB
Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings
SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
MLB・
MLB
Greene '100 percent' optimistic he'll return to finish season
PHILADELPHIA -- On the heels of his bullpen session in Pittsburgh on Sunday, starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Reds were optimistic that he will be able to return and finish his rookie season. “How I feel now: 100 percent,” Greene said on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. “Oh...
MLB
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB
Painter masterful in Double-A debut
It might be reasonable to question how a 19-year-old pitcher, of any pedigree, would fare at the Double-A level, but Andrew Painter is cut from a different cloth. Though instead of wiping away watercolors, this one is mopping up opposing batters. Painter, the Phillies’ top-ranked prospect and No. 25 in...
MLB
Twins turn their second triple play of the season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Considering they’re called the Minnesota Twins, it’s no surprise that good things come in pairs for this team -- including, evidently, triple plays. On Monday, the Twins turned three for the second time this season to escape a fourth-inning jam against the Rangers. First baseman Jose Miranda and shortstop Carlos Correa combined for a 3-6 triple play on a line drive off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe for the 17th triple play in Twins history, the club’s most significant highlight in a 2-1 loss to Texas at Target Field.
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
Grichuk hopes to keep feeding off Coors energy
DENVER -- Sunday afternoon gave Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk flashbacks to his old home, Busch Stadium. Don’t worry. He didn’t flash back to last week, when the Rockies absorbed a three-game sweep that included an uncompetitive finale. No, his game-tying two-run homer -- in a losing cause, 9-8 in 11 innings against the Giants -- at Coors Field took him back to his days playing with the Cardinals.
MLB
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera
OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
MLB・
MLB
This stunner nets Arenado first Play of Week Award
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on Monday earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet. He's St. Louis’ first winner since Tommy Edman in September 2021. In the bottom of the sixth inning of a close game at Chase Field, Arenado made a barehanded...
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
MLB
Buxton (hip), Twins awaiting MRI results; IL stint on the table
MINNEAPOLIS -- Things went from bad to worse on Monday. The Twins had another chance to get their bats back on track, facing a winless rookie pitcher with a 5.02 ERA. They did not, as they were again held nearly silent in a 2-1 loss, dropping three of four to a non-contending Texas team as they went 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position and only mustered six runs in the series, their lowest total in a four-game set since 2016.
MLB
Rotation a work in progress for final stretch of '22
PITTSBURGH -- There was a point in the middle of the summer when the starting rotation of the Pirates, who lost 10-1 to the Reds on Saturday at PNC Park, didn’t deviate from its five-man set of José Quintana, Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and Zach Thompson. Now, the rotation is in a bit of flux.
Comments / 0