Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes to Triumph Over Ethereum and Solana By Raising $1M in Beta Sale: On Track for $50M
Big Eyes (BIG) has raised a huge $1M in its Beta sale, smashing most presale coins out of the park. This is one of the most exciting Beta sales we’ve seen for years, proving that Big Eyes (BIG) is on its way to being the next big cryptocurrency to hit the ranks – and this is only the beginning! With the rest of its presale still to go, Big Eyes is proving to be a coin worth paying attention to.
zycrypto.com
$ZUNA Coin Latest Utility Gives Holders a Chance to Own a Percentage of its NFT Marketplace
$ZUNA coin took the crypto world by storm when it was launched. This is due to its excellent reward systems and exceptional plans for utility. The community was even more excited when the token developers released the Zunanaut NFT collection and now the Zunaverse NFT marketplace, which is already live. So, how can you become part of this exciting and highly profitable project? Read on to find out!
zycrypto.com
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale
As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com
Solana Opens Physical Store In New York But Is It Enough To Turn The Tide For The Troubled Network?
Solana has a physical store operating in the Big Apple as one of the first blockchains to achieve the feat. The store aims to onboard thousands of new users into Web3 through the power of retailing. Solana has been plagued by a series of downtimes, casting a shadow of doubt...
Comments / 0