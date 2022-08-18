Big Eyes (BIG) has raised a huge $1M in its Beta sale, smashing most presale coins out of the park. This is one of the most exciting Beta sales we’ve seen for years, proving that Big Eyes (BIG) is on its way to being the next big cryptocurrency to hit the ranks – and this is only the beginning! With the rest of its presale still to go, Big Eyes is proving to be a coin worth paying attention to.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO