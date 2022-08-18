ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Point, NY

suffolkcountyny.gov

Covid-19 Case Update August 22, 2022

3,072 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,101,629 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 310 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 20.9 cases per 100k; 26.0 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
suffolkcountyny.gov

COVID-19 UPDATE - August 21, 2022

4,239COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,0898,9557 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 388 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 26.2 cases per 100k; 26.2 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests) 499,377...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

