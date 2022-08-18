E-force, Bloodlust, Killshot, Art of Fighters, Amada, and more are set to bring the heat to Army of Hardcore’s WAR Festival in November!. For those unafraid of high speeds and intense kicks, there is no better place than marching to battle at Catch One in Los Angeles on November 4-5. Preparing for the sophomore edition of WAR Festival, Army of Hardcore will initiate bloodshed on the dancefloor by bringing a broad range of hard dance talents from rawstyle to hardcore to frenchcore. The lineup also displays talents from several female artists in the hard dance scene as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO