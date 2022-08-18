Duluth, MN- The Duluth Heritage Center is hosting an event for teens to learn about hockey officiating. The event is free of charge for youth ages 14 to 18 who want to learn about hockey rules and the role of the officials. Attendees who participate in both sessions will be eligible to register as an official with U.S Hockey. The sessions will be held on August 24 from 6 - 9 P.M. and August 28 from 4 - 7 P.M. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Preregistration is required.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO