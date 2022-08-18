Read full article on original website
City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Koochiching County
Duluth, MN- The Duluth Heritage Center is hosting an event for teens to learn about hockey officiating. The event is free of charge for youth ages 14 to 18 who want to learn about hockey rules and the role of the officials. Attendees who participate in both sessions will be eligible to register as an official with U.S Hockey. The sessions will be held on August 24 from 6 - 9 P.M. and August 28 from 4 - 7 P.M. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Preregistration is required.
SLOW IT DOWN: Duluth City Council unanimously approves lowering Lakewalk speed limits
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Duluth City Council voted unanimously Monday night to lower the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk from 15 to 10 miles per hour. Duluth’s Lakewalk is a place many people use for recreation and exercise.
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
Art in Bayfront Park returns to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Saturday was a busy day on the waterfront in Duluth. This weekend is Art in Bayfront Park, the 17th year for the annual event. According to organizers, about 170 artists are taking part in the festival. They said the celebration features many different mediums...
Bicyclist facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car
SHAMROCK TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 60-year-old McGregor man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening. According to officials, around 4 p.m., the man was riding a bike when he turned out of a gas station near Goshawk St. and headed north on Hwy 65.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month
HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
Al Franken joins Hauschild at District 3 State Senate campaign event
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The race for Tom Bakk’s Minnesota Senate seat is heating back up following the primary earlier this month. Mayor of Babbitt, Andrea Zupancich, beat out Kelsey Johnson, the former president of the Iron Mining Association, for the republican nomination. Sunday in Hermantown, DLF’er...
Local group gets new resources for Duluthians
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Community Action Duluth got a big donation from Spectrum to provide more services to locals. Volunteers got up early Saturday morning to help build a new computer lab. “We’ve been working hard all day with our community partners, volunteers and staff,” Classie Dudley, the...
