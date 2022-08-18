ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Koochiching County

Duluth, MN- The Duluth Heritage Center is hosting an event for teens to learn about hockey officiating. The event is free of charge for youth ages 14 to 18 who want to learn about hockey rules and the role of the officials. Attendees who participate in both sessions will be eligible to register as an official with U.S Hockey. The sessions will be held on August 24 from 6 - 9 P.M. and August 28 from 4 - 7 P.M. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Preregistration is required.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Art in Bayfront Park returns to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Saturday was a busy day on the waterfront in Duluth. This weekend is Art in Bayfront Park, the 17th year for the annual event. According to organizers, about 170 artists are taking part in the festival. They said the celebration features many different mediums...
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Bicyclist facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

SHAMROCK TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 60-year-old McGregor man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening. According to officials, around 4 p.m., the man was riding a bike when he turned out of a gas station near Goshawk St. and headed north on Hwy 65.
MCGREGOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month

HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities

Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
cbs3duluth.com

Al Franken joins Hauschild at District 3 State Senate campaign event

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The race for Tom Bakk’s Minnesota Senate seat is heating back up following the primary earlier this month. Mayor of Babbitt, Andrea Zupancich, beat out Kelsey Johnson, the former president of the Iron Mining Association, for the republican nomination. Sunday in Hermantown, DLF’er...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Local group gets new resources for Duluthians

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Community Action Duluth got a big donation from Spectrum to provide more services to locals. Volunteers got up early Saturday morning to help build a new computer lab. “We’ve been working hard all day with our community partners, volunteers and staff,” Classie Dudley, the...
DULUTH, MN

