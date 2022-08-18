Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Hyatt Purchases 541-Room Hotel Irvine for $135MM
Hotel Irvine – an asset owned by The Irvine Company since it was developed in the mid-1980s – could soon be rebranded as a Hyatt hotel after a recent deal. In a recent deal, the Chicago-based hotel investment and management company purchased the 541-room hotel for $135 million, or about $250,000 per room, public records show.
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County Business Journal
Smart Cups’ Next Steps: Turning Hype Into Sales
Mission Viejo-based Smart Cups LLC has the buzz. Now it’s looking to ramp up sales for its line of “just-add-water” beverages, whose product comes printed dry on the inside of plant-based cups. Founded in 2014 and opening a nearly 23,000-square-foot facility along Jeronimo Road three years later,...
Orange County Business Journal
OC Software Jobs Hold Steady Amid Push for More
Local business leaders are calling for more high-paying tech jobs in Orange County, as the employment level at the region’s largest software firms has remained almost steady over the last 12 months. Total jobs for the top 24 firms surveyed by the Business Journal was 8,355 as of July,...
newsantaana.com
MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
Orange County Business Journal
Anaheim Theme Parks, Hotels Boost Disney Revenue
Walt Disney Co.’s real estate in Orange County helped push its third-quarter revenue up 26% to $21.5 billion for the Burbank-based media giant. The entertainment company’s domestic theme parks, including Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida, posted revenue of $5.4 billion during the third quarter, up 104% from the prior-year quarter, during which Disneyland was only open for 65 days because of the pandemic.
luxury-houses.net
This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise
The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
newsantaana.com
Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana
Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
scenicstates.com
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
Orange County Business Journal
From Disney to Dentists, No Sector Safe From Cyber Breaches
Cybersecurity is top of mind for Orange County companies, with some of the region’s top firms experiencing internet breaches since last year. Among more headline-generating events, Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked briefly last month, with the attacker posting offensive content. “We worked quickly to remove...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
theavtimes.com
Original Stonefire Grill employee sues chain for age discrimination
A former longtime manager for Stonefire Grill Inc. who was one of the original group of seven employees who helped grow the restaurant chain from its first location to having more than a dozen restaurants, alleges in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully laid off in 2020 during the pandemic because he was 68 years old.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
