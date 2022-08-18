ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theregistrysocal.com

Hyatt Purchases 541-Room Hotel Irvine for $135MM

Hotel Irvine – an asset owned by The Irvine Company since it was developed in the mid-1980s – could soon be rebranded as a Hyatt hotel after a recent deal. In a recent deal, the Chicago-based hotel investment and management company purchased the 541-room hotel for $135 million, or about $250,000 per room, public records show.
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Post

Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market

While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County Business Journal

Smart Cups’ Next Steps: Turning Hype Into Sales

Mission Viejo-based Smart Cups LLC has the buzz. Now it’s looking to ramp up sales for its line of “just-add-water” beverages, whose product comes printed dry on the inside of plant-based cups. Founded in 2014 and opening a nearly 23,000-square-foot facility along Jeronimo Road three years later,...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC Software Jobs Hold Steady Amid Push for More

Local business leaders are calling for more high-paying tech jobs in Orange County, as the employment level at the region’s largest software firms has remained almost steady over the last 12 months. Total jobs for the top 24 firms surveyed by the Business Journal was 8,355 as of July,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program

The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Anaheim Theme Parks, Hotels Boost Disney Revenue

Walt Disney Co.’s real estate in Orange County helped push its third-quarter revenue up 26% to $21.5 billion for the Burbank-based media giant. The entertainment company’s domestic theme parks, including Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida, posted revenue of $5.4 billion during the third quarter, up 104% from the prior-year quarter, during which Disneyland was only open for 65 days because of the pandemic.
luxury-houses.net

This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
cityofhope.org

City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
newsantaana.com

Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana

Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
SANTA ANA, CA
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
Orange County Business Journal

From Disney to Dentists, No Sector Safe From Cyber Breaches

Cybersecurity is top of mind for Orange County companies, with some of the region’s top firms experiencing internet breaches since last year. Among more headline-generating events, Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked briefly last month, with the attacker posting offensive content. “We worked quickly to remove...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
celebsbar.com

West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival

What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.

