Jersey City, NJ

Stevens Institute alum who killed roommate in Jersey City sentenced to 28 years in prison

 4 days ago

A graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology who admitted to killing his roommate during an argument in the pair's Jersey City Heights apartment was sentenced to 28 years in state prison on Thursday, Hudson County prosecutors said.

Tong Cheng, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in May, almost two years after witnesses said they heard him arguing with his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, who was attending Stevens at the time of his death, before police discovered Ge's lifeless body in the two men's New York Avenue apartment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

“The State hopes the conclusion of these proceedings provides comfort to the victim’s family as they continue to cope with the loss of a promising young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” said Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Salzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JycxS_0hMZy6uI00

Neighbors in an apartment upstairs told authorities the two were arguing on the evening of Aug. 7, 2020, before they heard Ge "begging for mercy in Chinese," saying he was sorry and asking someone to "please stop," along with "thumping" that lasted for two minutes, the affidavit said.

The next day, Ge and Cheng's other roommate called 911 when he noticed blood in the apartment's bathroom, according to a previous report by NorthJersey.com.

Surveillance footage from Kiddie Hall at the defendant's former school showed Cheng with what appeared to be blood spots on his shirt. He was admitted to Hoboken University Medical Center later that morning and treated for a wound to his hand.

The following Monday, he was arrested at a hotel in Weehawken and charged with first-degree murder.

