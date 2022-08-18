QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has voted to approve a nearly $1.7 million bid for street work in three wards. The Council voted Monday night to approve the bid from Diamond Construction for projects in the 4th, 5th and 6th Wards. The work will include replacing deteriorating pavement and sidewalks and replacing 23 lead water service lines to homes in those wards. Diamond's bid is just over $100,000 less than what the city estimated the work would cost. Work is expected to start in October. The Council heard a first reading of an ordinance to grant a variance to the owners of the Dick Brothers Brewery, so they can build a parking lot in the southwest corner of 10th and York. The owners have told the city they plan to install vision-proof fencing and landscaping to reduce sound and hide the parking lot as much as possible.

QUINCY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO