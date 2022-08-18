Read full article on original website
QHS student gives back to great causes
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy High senior Hunter Hildebrand was nominated for a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to the Ronald McDonald House and Colton Parayko's Project 55 foundation. They did so much for him during a surgery, and now he is giving back to them. "They didn't...
$1.7M approved for Quincy street improvement projects
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has voted to approve a nearly $1.7 million bid for street work in three wards. The Council voted Monday night to approve the bid from Diamond Construction for projects in the 4th, 5th and 6th Wards. The work will include replacing deteriorating pavement and sidewalks and replacing 23 lead water service lines to homes in those wards. Diamond's bid is just over $100,000 less than what the city estimated the work would cost. Work is expected to start in October. The Council heard a first reading of an ordinance to grant a variance to the owners of the Dick Brothers Brewery, so they can build a parking lot in the southwest corner of 10th and York. The owners have told the city they plan to install vision-proof fencing and landscaping to reduce sound and hide the parking lot as much as possible.
2 shot on Jersey Street, suspect behind bars
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is behind bars following a shooting Sunday. Brendan Schroder, 18, is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Quincy Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Jersey Street in reference to...
