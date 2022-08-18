Read full article on original website
Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Jersey Shore Man, 31, Charged With Killing His Dad: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested and charged with killing his father in the home they shared, authorities said. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., of Matawan, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp Sr., 58, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say
Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
Georgia man held woman at N.J. hotel, shot her when she escaped, authorities say
A Georgia man was charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman at a New Jersey hotel after he allegedly shot her when she tried to escape, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man in prison for double fatal Jersey City crash while DUI has two convictions vacated
A man in prison for a double fatal Jersey City crash near the Holland Tunnel while driving under the influence has had two convictions vacated on appeal due to the way the judge instructed the jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges. ” … Defendant contends it was plain error for...
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
ocscanner.news
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
Ocean Township Cop Charged for Real Estate Fraud
From the Desk of Lori Linskey, Monmouth County Prosecutor, Acting FREEHOLD – A former Ocean...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Stafford Police Chief Says One Key Factor will Help to Build Community Relations in New Jersey
Communication is a key facet of almost all aspects of our daily lives with everything we do professionally, at home, with family, friends, etc. When know what's going on, we can understand better, and that goes both ways. It may sound like a negative connotation but this method could be...
