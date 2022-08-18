Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
Maryland's Bravest Helps Its Finest Avoid Disaster During Town Home Trash Pile Fire
A police officer in Maryland gave an assist to firefighters in Wicomico County over the weekend, alerting them to a trash fire that broke out in Salisbury outside of a town home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, members...
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
WBOC
The Historic Washington Inn and Tavern is for Sale
Princess Anne, Md. --- You can't travel through historic Princess Anne without passing the Washington Inn and Tavern. Rich in history and charm the inn is now up for sale. Henry Hanna, the agent over the sale, says that when the previous owner retired and the town purchased the inn, locals invested in renovating the building to keep the inn alive.
WCBC Radio
Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows
Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
WBOC
Potential Plastic Bag Ban in Easton
EASTON, Md. - Voting, at the next town council meeting, will include the possible ban of single-use plastic bags. The town of Easton is close to banning single-use plastic bags. If passed, this would apply to places like grocery stores, convenience stores, service stations, and others. This would not apply...
WBOC
DNREC to Hold Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
WGMD Radio
VIDEO | Gov. Hogan Announces Shore Crimefighting Initiative, Addresses Md. Association of Counties
Maryland is forming a new Lower Shore Coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. MCIN is a coordinated criminal justice network, targeting a range of criminal activity: drugs, firearms, human trafficking and gang-related crimes. Worcester County and Somerset County will join Dorchester County, which already participates. The Maryland Criminal Intelligence...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
WTOP
talbotspy.org
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
WBOC
Seaford District Library Partnering With Community Nonprofit
SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford District Library on Monday announced a new partnership with Love, Inc, a nonprofit organization that works to meet community needs insofar as they relate to homeless and food insecure populations in the Seaford area. "The Seaford community is always resilient and supports one another in...
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
