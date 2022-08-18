ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 12-18, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence and refusal to take a breathalyzer test Aug. 12 at 12:19 a.m. 100 block of Engleside Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with trespassing and possession of cocaine at an apartment complex Aug. 12 at 1:51 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

