ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Dunn Wrongful Death Jury Trial Continues with Witness Testimony

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12datz_0hMZwQjH00

SAN ANGELO – As San Angelo LIVE! has reported all week, Clayton Wayne Dunn, 52, is on trial in San Angelo for the crime of accident involving death. The death occurred when Dunn allegedly hit 33-year-old Jacob Martinez while on his bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve 2018.

On Aug. 17, the jury came to the verdict of guilty. Dunn was then arrested and placed into the jailed Wednesday night.  The trial continued Thursday.

Prior to the trial beginning Dunn elected to have his punishment decided by the jury. This meant that day four of the trial would include the punishment phase. It began with Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies bringing in Dunn. All week Dunn had been dressed in slacks and nice collared shirts. Thursday, he was dressed in the yellow jail jumpsuit assigned to some inmates at the Tom Green County Detention Facility.

Prosecutors used witness testimony showing the jury what Dunn had done in the six months after the crash. The bond he managed to make was $50,000 allowing him back out on the street.

Following his release he was arrested another three times. This first was on Oct. 10, 2020. On this date he was arrested for "Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape that causes less than $200 worth of damage." The Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies that arrested him took the stand this morning and told the jury about how Dunn allegedly hit a stop sign. For this he was arrested and released the same day. His bond was set at $500.

According to testimony, his most recent arrest occurred on Sep. 13, 2022. The court did not discuss much of the arrest but booking reports indicate that it was for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three. Penalty group is mainly for drugs like Ketamine, Codeine, Vicodin, Lortab, and Lorcet. This is an important part to remember.

The second arrest was the arrest was the charge that the court mainly wanted to discuss. On Nov. 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving, Dunn was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A witness and the woman who called the police on Dunn that day took the stand against Dunn.

She said she approached a truck that was parked in the middle of the intersection of Howard and Dallas St. Dunn was asleep behind the wheel. She did not remember the exact time but did say that the sun was out.

Dunn eventually woke up and sped off. She following Dunn as he ran countless red lights. Dunn eventually ended up with three flat tires and one the tire was completely off of the wheel in the Shannon clinic parking lot near 26th and N. Bryant. The same officer that found Dunn in 2018, Officer Ratcliff, was the officer who made the arrest that day.

He also took the stand and told the jury how Dunn had failed all of the field sobriety tests, continuously fell asleep on the way to the jail, and then once at the jail continuously forgot where he was. At one point the officer claims that Dunn told jail staff that he weighed 582 pounds.

He was then given a breathalyzer but the results came back as 0. Dunn refused to give a blood sample but the San Angelo Police Department's Drug Recognition Expert claimed that he showed signs of being intoxicated with a depressant like drug.

The last witness the state brought forward was the victim's mother. She told the jury how she and her familie's lives will never be the same. The heart breaking testimony had many in the gallery and even some in the jury emotional. The state rested following the mother's testimony.

The jury is expected to finish the punishment phase later this afternoon. Dunn is facing two to 20 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Suspect Indicted for Crimes Against a Child Takes Deferred Plea Deal

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man on Monday afternoon was sentenced to ten years deferred adjudication probation after he pleaded guilty to exposing himself to children. According to court documents, on Aug. 23, 2022, Guadalupe Adrian Jaso Jr., 22, accepted a plea deal from the DA's office that placed him on ten years deferred adjudication. Jaso was originally indicted for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.  The original indictment charges were reduced to four counts of indecency with a child by exposure. In the deal he also agreed to register as a sex offender for the ten …
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Facing Death Penalty, Murderer of Chubby and Jared Cops a Plea

SAN ANGELO, TX – The wheels of justice continue to move in the case of The State of Texas vs. Dwayne Chadwick as he was in court Monday to plead to a lesser offense of two counts of murder instead of capital murder as he was originally charged. Chadwick admitted he was the murderer in the sordid tale about the two murder victims, Jared Lohse and a man Jared called his “dad,” Jack “Chubby” Harris. The two were shot in their faces and their bodies burned in a fully-engulfed house fire in the wee early morning hours of March 20, 2019. Monday morning, the Tom Green County Judicial System…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Public Intoxication Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Marcus Doss was arrested for public…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 48 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number of arrests including the following: Jose Ponce was arrested…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Dunn, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ratcliff, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.  A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.   The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Prison for Several Crimes Including Stealing & Crashing a San Angelo Police Cruiser

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who's had several run-ins with the law was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to 12 charges filed against him. According to court documents, Michael Ray Rodriguez, 26, was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, two counts of assault against a pregnant person, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of evading arrest that caused serious bodily injury, and violation of a protective order and stalking.  Rodriguez has…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.  The investigator went to Shannon to speak with the victim who was unconscious from medication and was about to undergo surgery on a gunshot wound to his upper right calf. At the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: San Angelo Health Officials Report 2nd Covid-19 Fatality Monday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Monday confirmed a second Covid-19 related fatality.  The first victim was a man in his 70s from Menard County who was fully vaccinated; the second was a man in his 80s from Tom Green County who was also fully vaccinated. The following is the report from COSA Health officials.   There is a new COVID-19 death to report today. New deaths: 2 - Male, 70s, Menard County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 558 (360 from Tom Green County and 198 from other counties) - Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Wrongful Death#Thanksgiving#Violent Crime
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wrongful Death Jury Trial Begins with Defendant Pleading Not Guilty

SAN ANGELO – The wrongful death jury trial of Clayton Dunn continued Tuesday with the defendant pleading not guilty to the charge. As previously reported, on Aug. 15, the jury was selected to determine whether Clayton Dunn was criminally responsible for the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Following the selection of jury the defense submitted a plea of not guilty for the charge of accident involving death. The prosecution led by assistant district attorney Richard Villarreal will do everything in their power to prove otherwise. On the defense side, Dunn is represented by his attorney…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County. When deputies arrived, they found a male witness bleeding from injuries to his face. According to the man, an unknown…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Thug Arrested After Beating a Man with a Crowbar

SAN ANGELO- A violent, crowbar wielding suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after beating a San Angelo man with a crowbar during a Northside altercation. According to police reportss, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 45th St. regarding an assault investigation. Investigators learned from an officer’s report and body camera footage that a resident was awakened by his son who told him a suspected burglar was banging on the front door and trying to the break windows. Investigators learned from the man that he went outside and observed…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 22 over the past 24 hours arrests including the following: Raul Estrada…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Jury Seated in Wrongful Death Trial Where Bicyclist was Dragged to Death

SAN ANGELO – The jury has been seated in the Clayton Wayne Dunn wrongful death jury trial in San Angelo Monday. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Jacob Martinez several blocks and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. The jury will consist of five women and seven men with one male alternate. Juror selection began on Monday. Members of the jury were instructed to avoid looking like they are friendly with one side of the case, not to accept favors from lawyers or witnesses, and not to discuss…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Tom Green County Library Eliminates Overdue Fines & Waives Existing Late Fees

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and materials and will also eliminate any current outstanding fees after action taken by County Commissioners Tuesday morning.  Library system director Jill Donegan requested the measure from the Commissioners Court because existing fees and fines for late materials keep patrons away.   In addition, Donegan told the Court that some 5,000 people currently don't have free access to library computers and internet because of existing late fees and fines.   The waiver of fines and elimination of fees goes…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Suspect Charged with Murder Now Indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

SAN ANGELO – A violent San Angelo man charged with murder has now been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man and threatening a woman. Paul Zipper, who allegedly shot and killed Shawn “Turbo” Clark, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another man and threatening a woman. According to court documents, investigators spoke with a San Angelo Police Officer who said on May 25, 2022, he was dispatched to Shannon South, located at 3501 Knickerbocker Road, regarding a gunshot…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Selection Begins for 2019 Fatal Hit and Run Case

SAN ANGELO, TX – Jury Selection for the State of Texas vs. Clayton Wayne Dunn began on Monday morning. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, the selection of the jury took place in the Mike Brown Justice Center. Those who are selected will determine whether or not Dunn is guilty of causing the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Martinez multiple blocks, and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. San Angelo LIVE! first reported on the crash on the night…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Theft of a Firearm & Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Michael…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy