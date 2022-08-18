ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rehearsal for catastrophe: Volodymyr Zelensky sounds warning over nuclear drills amid fears of Russian false flag attack on seized power plant

By James Franey Europe Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky last night warned of a possible nuclear catastrophe as Kyiv held drills near an atomic plant seized by Putin's troops after Ukraine's defence ministry warned Russia was planning a false flag attack today.

The Ukrainian president lashed out at Moscow over its 'nuclear blackmail' at the Zaporizhzhia station, the largest in Europe.

Both sides have traded allegations, blaming the other for shelling the plant throughout the six-month war.

Russia seized the site in early March and has turned it into a base from where it can hit nearby towns, meaning Ukrainian forces cannot fight back without the risk of causing a widespread disaster in which deadly radioactive fallout is released.

But Ukraine's defence intelligence agency last night warned Moscow had told its workers at the plant not to report for duty today, stoking fears a false flag attack on the plant is imminent.

Intelligence officials said staff with Russia's Rosatom nuclear power company had left the site but gave no further details about what a possible incident would look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poKMf_0hMZwAqt00
Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers in Zaporizhzhia during a simulation of a nuclear incident on Wednesday

'This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences,' Mr Zelensky said of Russia's alleged attacks on the plant thus far.

'The UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarisation and complete liberation from Russian troops.'

His comments came after talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv that included boosting Ukrainian grain exports and ways to end the war.

Tensions around the plant have led to fears of another Ukrainian nuclear disaster similar to the one in Chernobyl in 1986.

Mr Guterres said: 'Agreement is urgently needed to re-establish Zaporizhzhia's purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area.' Russia rejected calls for a demilitarised zone but claimed UN inspectors would be able to visit it 'in the near future'.

Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy agency Energoatom, claimed around 500 Russian troops and 50 armoured vehicles were at the plant, which is still being operated by Ukrainian engineers.

Moscow dismisses those allegations as completely fabricated.

Russian foreign ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev insisted yesterday that 'the Ukrainian military must be forced to cease shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to prevent a nuclear disaster'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E248N_0hMZwAqt00
Workers in gas masks and hazmat suits practiced evacuating an injured man and scanning him for radiation during the drills this week

In a sign of how seriously Ukrainian officials were taking the threat of a potential false flag operation today, a simulation of a nuclear incident was held on Wednesday.

'Nobody could have predicted that Russian troops would be firing on nuclear reactors with tanks. It is incredible,' said Ukrainian interior minister Denys Monastyrsky.

After watching a drill, he said Ukraine should be prepared because 'as long as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is controlled by Russia, there are major risks'.

Emergency workers in gas masks and hazmat suits took part in exercises, practicing evacuating an injured man, scanning him for radiation and washing contaminated vehicles.

Responders were checked for radiation before being washed and disposing of their gear.

It comes as a report by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy think-tank showed no major European power made new pledges for military aid to Ukraine in July.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Blackmail#Russian#Ukrainian#Un#Turkish
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy