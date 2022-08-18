ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

99.9 The Point

Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?

Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Wanderlust Wellman

Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls Pond

When people think about hiking near Denver, their minds quickly go to destinations such as Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Red Rocks, and other well-known destinations. Staunton State Park is by no means "unknown", but it is often overlooked as an amazing hiking destination located ONLY 45 MINUTES AWAY from Denver! Be prepared to pay a small fee to enter this state park. Just like all other hikes, the earlier you start the better! There was a line when we went to get in, but it did move pretty fast.
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy

Denver is a new destination for the wealthy. What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg. The story features a Denver penthouse on the...
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

Camping Near Denver (9 Best Places, By a Local)

Colorado locals and visitors love to get outdoors and fortunately, there are plenty of places to go camping near Denver!. Even if you live nearby, there are lots of reasons to enjoy Denver camping. It’s a great way to test out new gear and practice camping skills before you head out on a longer trip. It’s also just a fun way to shake things up a bit!
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver sober bar Awake closes temporarily for hopeful relocation

Denver's first sober bar is going into hibernation while it looks for a new location.  Awake opened last year and has become a popular option for people who want a bar atmosphere without alcohol.We visited the bar in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, where owner Billy Wynne told CBS4 this closure would be temporary. Awake bills itself as one of the only sober bars in the country. It's an idea that's made the bar so popular it's outgrown its current location.Awake was expected to be open for business at its soon-to-be old location for the last time on Sunday, before...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?

As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
DILLON, CO
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
99.9 KEKB

Check Out This Epic Summer Tubing Hill In Colorado

While summer is winding down, we still have a little over a month until we officially turn the calendar to fall on September 21. One of the things that I fully intend on taking advantage of is something that up until now had no idea existed, the summer tubing hill in Granby at YMCA of the Rockies--Snow Mountain Ranch.
GRANBY, CO

