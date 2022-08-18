ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

'This is a league for young players': Riqui Puig relishing life at LA Galaxy after joining from Barcelona and is ready for his debut Friday - as coach Greg Vanney hails 'on of the most significant signings' in MLS history

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Riqui Puig has insisted his move from Barcelona to Los Angeles Galaxy is not a sideward or backward step for his career, despite leaving one of Europe's heavyweight teams.

Puig joined the Galaxy on a contract until 2025 in a free transfer from Barca, who have a buy-back option and a 50 per cent sell-on fee in the deal. The 23-year-old made a total of 57 appearances for the LaLiga side but heads to Major League Soccer in pursuit of regular first-team action.

The majority of players head from Europe to the United States in the latter half of their career but Puig said that will change in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBxnp_0hMZvgro00
Riqui Puig is relishing life in the United States after joining Los Angeles Galaxy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wb2bh_0hMZvgro00
The 23-year-old expects many more young players with join Major League Soccer from Europe

'This is a league for young players. Trust me, in the coming years you'll see more young players coming to this league.

'I like to take risks. This is a good opportunity. My teammates have made me feel at home.'

Puig, who will be used as an attacking midfielder, is set to make his Galaxy debut on Friday against Seattle Sounders.

'I couldn't imagine this club was reaching out to me,' Puig said. 'I got great support from the fans when I arrived at the airport.

'The facilities are fantastic here. I couldn't believe I was being called by the Galaxy.'

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney was ecstatic and bringing in a player of Puig's calibre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZrz2_0hMZvgro00
Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said Puig's signing is one of the biggest in MLS history

'I want him to be himself, to do the things he's done as he continues to grow,' Vanney said. 'We feel we can provide him the opportunity to grow, the guy who has solutions for us in the final actions. To see the final pass, make movements through the backline.

'I’ve been around the league a long time, since the beginning. We’ve just made arguably one of the most significant signings in the history of the league.

'To have a young player of his quality to come from the club he was at where he already had success – to choose the Galaxy, to choose MLS to continue to grow his career – is immensely humbling and a huge recognition for the league.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
Daily Mail

'Have you been a bit sloppy?': Roy Keane breaks the ice with a joke for Jurgen Klopp after their on-air row last year as pair meet live on Sky Sports pitchside at Old Trafford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane joked around pitch-side at Old Trafford in the build-up to Monday evening's Premier League clash. Keane and Klopp previously clashed in 2020 when Keane - now working as a Sky Sports pundit - labelled Liverpool as sloppy following their victory over Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds' win against Chelsea was Made in America... Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are earning their stripes at the club while Jesse Marsch is also now winning over his own fans

The familiar sound of I Predict a Riot by Leeds rockers the Kaiser Chiefs rang out round Elland Road on Sunday. But perhaps Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA would have been a more appropriate anthem given Leeds' famous 3-0 win over Chelsea was made in America. As players paraded...
NFL
Daily Mail

'Liverpool weren't ready for a derby and that is UNFORGIVABLE': Jamie Carragher fumes at Reds' performance in defeat by Manchester United, insisting Jurgen Klopp's side are 'a million miles away' from Man City right now

Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool for 'not being ready' for the derby in their disastrous showing at Old Trafford as Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's side. Carragher, a Liverpool legend of his own making, criticised Liverpool's approach to the match when speaking post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Vanney
Person
Riqui Puig
Daily Mail

Talented but temperamental - which Saint will turn up for Newcastle next? Allan Saint-Maximin is the Magpies' sole outlet for offensive flair but his inconsistency means fans never know when he will produce his lethal best

In performing so well against Manchester City, Allan Saint-Maximin exposed a lingering weakness at Newcastle United, and one that risks compromising the brilliant work of Eddie Howe. In short, they need more like him, and more from him like that. For when it comes to attacking stardust, the sort that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Casemiro is paraded around Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United CONFIRM his £70m signing from Real Madrid on a four-year deal worth £375k-per-week... with Brazilian beelining for Roy Keane and hugging the club legend

Casemiro was paraded around Old Trafford by Manchester United before Monday night's clash with Liverpool, ahead of £70million switch to Old Trafford from LaLiga titans Real Madrid. The Brazilian is set to sign a four-year deal at United, with an option of a further year, on a deal worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are contemplating a shock move for Leeds forward Dan James as Antonio Conte considers the Welsh speedster as a replacement for Valencia-bound flop Bryan Gil

Tottenham are considering a surprise move for Leeds United winger Dan James as they prepare to replace Bryan Gil who is joining Valencia. Talks have not advanced as Spurs focus on trimming their squad after bringing in seven signings this summer. With the 21-year-old Spaniard likely headed back to LaLiga,...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Team England's Commonwealth gold medallists to be honoured with golden plaques in nod to London 2012 post-boxes... after hosts recorded best Games EVER with 176 medals and 57 golds

Team England athletes will have their achievements at this summer's Commonwealth Games commemorated with gold plaques at grassroots clubs — a celebration inspired by the gold post boxes which mark successes from London 2012. England enjoyed their best ever Games at Birmingham 2022, claiming 176 medals, including 57 golds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#La Galaxy#Laliga#Major League Soccer#Seattle Sounders
Daily Mail

Gary Neville praises 'fight, tenacity and spirit' as Manchester United pull off surprise 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night... but the Sky Sports pundit still insists it CAN'T be a 'one off' after team's poor start to the season

Gary Neville has called for Manchester United to build on their performance and show more spirit in their game following a shock 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Sky Sports pundit praised his former side's much-improved display against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after two shocking losses in their opening fixtures of the 2022-23 campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United have set 'the benchmark' for future performances after impressive Liverpool win, hoping 'something is different' as Erik ten Hag picks up first win as manager

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has called for his old side to hit the level of performance they showed against Liverpool consistently after the Red Devils' 2-1 win yesterday evening. United picked up their first win of the Premier League campaign thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd blasts players for 'not telling the whole truth' when they backed Ben Rutten just before he was sacked - as moment ex-coach started to lose his squad is pinpointed

Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd has called for the struggling club's players to be held accountable after a disastrous 2022 season that saw coach Ben Rutten sacked on the weekend - and accused them of hiding the truth when they publicly backed their ex-boss. The Essendon mentor was shown the door...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy