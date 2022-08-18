Read full article on original website
Last night, your Rocks traveled to New Palestine High School to face the Dragons. In a battle of two highly ranked Indiana programs, Westfield lost 28-42. The Dragons got the scoring started on the opening drive of the night, pounding down the field and punching it in. Westfield punted on their first offensive possession, but the defense held New Pal to a subsequent field goal attempt that flew short. The Shamrock offense pushed back into Dragon territory, but failed to convert on fourth down. The Rock D returned to the field and forced a three-and-out, coming up with a big tackle for loss on third down. A short punt had the Rocks threatening to even things up, but they would again turn the ball over on downs. The Dragons answered with their second scoring drive of the night, extending the lead 14-0. It wouldn't stay that way for long, however, as Terry Williams returned the following kickoff for a touchdown (Brody Boehm kick). With the lead trimmed, New Palestine reached into a pocket of tricks on the next drive, executing a fake punt on fourth down that resulted in a long touchdown. The Shamrock offense attempted to answer, stringing together a drive with the halftime clock winding down, but would ultimately miss the short field goal as time expired. Westfield went into the half down 7-21. The Rocks received the ball to start the second half, but coughed it up on their first play from scrimmage, returning possession to the Dragons. New Pal cashed in again, and extended their lead to 28-7. Cole Ballard found Patrick Schramm on the next Westfield possession for a scoring strike (Boehm kick), trimming things back to a 14 point deficit. It would stand 28-14 headed into the final period of play, with the Dragons pushing down the field. The Rock D struggled to get the stop they needed, and New Pal added to their lead early in the fourth with another score. The Rocks kept fighting, though, and Kendall Garnett rumbled in for a Westfield score to trim things back (Boehm kick). The Rock D was unable to hold on the next Dragon possession as New Pal slammed the door on any potential of a comeback with another score, pushing things back to 42-28 and eating a sizable portion of the clock in the process. The Rocks tried for one last score, but failed to convert on the short end of the field for the third time in the game, and the Dragons sealed the 42-28 final with a knee. The Rocks will return to action next Friday when they host the Lawrence Central Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm.
August 19, four Delaware County High School varsity football programs opened up their regular season. Muncie Central High School and Delta High School clashed in a contest that came down to the final minute, Yorktown High School picked up their first win of the season and Wes-Del was defeated in their home opener.
Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
The Carmel football team dropped its Week 1 game on Friday, as Trinity Lutheran pulled away from the Greyhounds in the second half to take a 17-7 victory back home to Louisville. The Greyhounds started out solid on defense, and held a 7-3 lead at halftime. But the Shamrocks wore...
The Fishers Tigers defeated the North Central Panthers by a score of 34-0 to open the 2022 high school season. The Tigers was dominant on the ground as Fishers ran for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. The Tigeres defense was equally dominant as they recorded 3 interceptions including a pick-six.
The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WINCHESTER, Indiana — Storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday, causing damage in some areas of the Hoosier state, including Randolph County, where a landspout tornado popped up at around 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado was spotted and briefly touched down north of Winchester.
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 19 - 21, including the IndyFringe Festival, one last weekend at the State Fair, and check out India Day Fest.
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
