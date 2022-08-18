Last night, your Rocks traveled to New Palestine High School to face the Dragons. In a battle of two highly ranked Indiana programs, Westfield lost 28-42. The Dragons got the scoring started on the opening drive of the night, pounding down the field and punching it in. Westfield punted on their first offensive possession, but the defense held New Pal to a subsequent field goal attempt that flew short. The Shamrock offense pushed back into Dragon territory, but failed to convert on fourth down. The Rock D returned to the field and forced a three-and-out, coming up with a big tackle for loss on third down. A short punt had the Rocks threatening to even things up, but they would again turn the ball over on downs. The Dragons answered with their second scoring drive of the night, extending the lead 14-0. It wouldn't stay that way for long, however, as Terry Williams returned the following kickoff for a touchdown (Brody Boehm kick). With the lead trimmed, New Palestine reached into a pocket of tricks on the next drive, executing a fake punt on fourth down that resulted in a long touchdown. The Shamrock offense attempted to answer, stringing together a drive with the halftime clock winding down, but would ultimately miss the short field goal as time expired. Westfield went into the half down 7-21. The Rocks received the ball to start the second half, but coughed it up on their first play from scrimmage, returning possession to the Dragons. New Pal cashed in again, and extended their lead to 28-7. Cole Ballard found Patrick Schramm on the next Westfield possession for a scoring strike (Boehm kick), trimming things back to a 14 point deficit. It would stand 28-14 headed into the final period of play, with the Dragons pushing down the field. The Rock D struggled to get the stop they needed, and New Pal added to their lead early in the fourth with another score. The Rocks kept fighting, though, and Kendall Garnett rumbled in for a Westfield score to trim things back (Boehm kick). The Rock D was unable to hold on the next Dragon possession as New Pal slammed the door on any potential of a comeback with another score, pushing things back to 42-28 and eating a sizable portion of the clock in the process. The Rocks tried for one last score, but failed to convert on the short end of the field for the third time in the game, and the Dragons sealed the 42-28 final with a knee. The Rocks will return to action next Friday when they host the Lawrence Central Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm.

NEW PALESTINE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO