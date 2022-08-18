Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles
DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES.
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
THE SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THE ROBBERY OF THE LEOMA DOLLAR GENERAL ON FRIDAY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. OFFICIALS ADVISE JAQUANA JEROME BERRY, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THIS MORNING IN MAURY COUNTY.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A KIDDNAPPING SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM OFFICERS LAST WEEK. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26, OF FLORENCE IS WANTED ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Neighbors' argument ends in murder, Madison Police say
1 suspect arrested after 1 victim was killed. A second victim is in the hospital.
Attempted murder charge after shooting in Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg
A Pulaski, Tennessee man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another person in a Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car in Lawrence County
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Man charged with murder after Madison shooting
A man is in custody after a 'neighbor dispute' turned fatal on Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Jail Lieutenant talks about attempted escapes, contraband
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - At the end of July, two men facing capital murder charges tried to break out of the Morgan County Jail. Two weeks later, two other men, in on less serious charges, were caught trying to escape using a rope made of bedsheets. Morgan County Jail Lieutenant...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
radio7media.com
Fire at Story and Lee Furniture Warehouse
LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUNDAY NIGHT ON HGHWAY 43 SOUTH NEAR LEOMA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO STORY AND LEE FURNITURE. THANKS TO THE QUICK ACTION OF FIREFIGHTERS THE DAMAGE WAS LIMITED TO A PORTION OF THE WAREHOUSE. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG, ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.
WSMV
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
Huntsville man sentenced to 19 years in prison for string of armed robberies
A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in November 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
radio7media.com
Silo Accident Over the Weekend in Ethridge
ON SATURDAY MULTIPLE LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO A GRAIN SILO IN ETHRIDGE ON A REPORT OF A PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED INSIDE. SOUCES INDICATE THE PERSON TRAPPED DID PERISH. NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.
Comments / 0