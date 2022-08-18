ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt

ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles

DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES.
PULASKI, TN
Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A KIDDNAPPING SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM OFFICERS LAST WEEK. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26, OF FLORENCE IS WANTED ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746.
FLORENCE, AL
Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured

A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.
Public Safety
Fire at Story and Lee Furniture Warehouse

LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUNDAY NIGHT ON HGHWAY 43 SOUTH NEAR LEOMA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO STORY AND LEE FURNITURE. THANKS TO THE QUICK ACTION OF FIREFIGHTERS THE DAMAGE WAS LIMITED TO A PORTION OF THE WAREHOUSE. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG, ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Silo Accident Over the Weekend in Ethridge

ON SATURDAY MULTIPLE LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO A GRAIN SILO IN ETHRIDGE ON A REPORT OF A PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED INSIDE. SOUCES INDICATE THE PERSON TRAPPED DID PERISH. NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.
ETHRIDGE, TN

