Steven Pasquale to Star Opposite Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell’s latest project is adding to its cast. On the heels of Thursday’s announcement that the “Scream” star will lead an upcoming ABC drama series titled “Avalon,” it was announced Friday that Steven Pasquale will star opposite her. “Avalon” was ordered straight-to-series in...
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)
Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
‘Echoes’ Finale Ending Explained: Michelle Monaghan and Showrunner on Which Twin Appeared at the End
Spoiler alert! This postmortem dives into the finale of the Michelle Monaghan twisty twin drama “Echoes.”. Actress Michelle Monaghan had more than two roles on her hands in Netflix’s “Echoes” series, playing twins Leni and Gina. As the series played out on Netflix across seven episodes, viewers got to see Leni play Gina, and Gina play Leni, as the twins switched lives as a result of their intense bond that surpassed even the ones to their husbands — Leni’s Jack (Matt Bomer), and Gina’s Charlie (Daniel Sunjata) — and gave Monaghan a mammoth acting challenge.
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2
HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night. “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a...
ABC Picks Up Milo Ventimiglia Caper Series ‘The Company You Keep’ With Executive Producer Jon M. Chu
ABC has ordered “The Company You Keep” to series, starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con-man hoping to escape the “family business” and Jon M. Chu as executive producer. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) will also serve as EPs alongside Ventimiglia.
Virginia Patton, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Actress, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died. She was 97. A funeral home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, confirmed that Patton passed Thursday, Aug. 18 in an assisted living home. No additional details or cause of death has been released.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
How to Watch ‘The Rehearsal': Where Does the Nathan Fielder Show Air and What Time Is the Finale?
It doesn’t feel like hyperbole or even a matter of opinion to call “The Rehearsal” one of the most original, off-the-wall shows to debut in years. The proof lies in how difficult it can be to describe: it has elements of a reality show, but not a single variable is left to chance; it’s darkly funny, but also deeply sad; and, five episodes in, it remains unclear whether the audience is in on the joke, or if we’re the butt of it.
Elijah Wood Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 in Season-Long Guest Arc
Elijah Wood is joining “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in a season-long guest art, Showtime announced on Friday. The “Lord of the Rings” star will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who “will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming,” per a description from the network.
‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
Lamorne Morris Imagines His ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest-Host Stint as ‘Training Day’ 2 (Video)
Lamorne Morris was the latest guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kimmel is on his annual summer break, and on Monday’s episode, he imagines his preparation for the job as something out of “Training Day.”. The pre-taped sketch, which dropped late into the monologue, had...
The Emmys Cold List: Here’s a Final Salute to Shows and Stars That Voters Overlooked in 2022
Portions of this story first appeared in TheWrap’s final Emmy magazines, Down to the Wire: Comedy and Down to the Wire: Drama. In the last two Emmy magazines of this season, TheWrap showcased a pair of “Emmy Hot Lists” — one for comedy, variety and reality shows and one for dramas and limited series. But as voting enters its final three days, can we take a moment to salute some of the shows that didn’t make it onto the hot lists, or onto the roster of nominees?
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
‘Rick and Morty’ Showrunner Reveals Origin of Emmy-Nominated Season 5 Nimbus Episode
While the sixth season of “Rick and Morty” is on the cusp of release, the show is currently in the thick of the Emmys race for Season 5 – specifically the episode with Mr. Nimbus, titled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” And like some other “Rick and Morty” episodes, the origins of the story for this installment involve an idea that had been kicked around the writers room for awhile.
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Credit ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Stranger Things’ for Putting Genre Series on the Emmys Map
Married writing duo Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created one of the buzziest series of the 2021–22 season with “Yellowjackets,” in which we have yet to see exactly how “Lord of the Flies” a girls’ soccer team goes after their plane crashes in the wilderness.
‘A League of Their Own’: Roberta Colindrez, Priscilla Delgado and Kelly McCormack on Their Characters’ Bond at the End of Season 1
As the few international players on the field, Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez), Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack) and Esti González (Priscilla Delgado) form a friendship that shares its ups and downs in Amazon Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own.”. After women from all over the United...
Longtime ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Exiting NBC Sketch Comedy
Lindsay Shookus, a longtime producer of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is exiting the show, TheWrap has learned. Shookus began as an assistant at the show fresh out of college. She rose through the ranks to become associate producer, a co-producer and finally, a producer, overseeing the talent department, reporting to “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels. She regularly produced “SNL” specials, including “SNL Presents Halloween,” and the “Saturday Night Live Election Special 2020.” She served as a producer of the Emmys back in 2018.
Why Peak TV Has Made Emmy Voting Almost Impossible
Who would have thought that “Sophie’s Choice,” a wrenchingly sad 1982 drama starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline, would enter the common vernacular to represent the hardship of choosing a favorite? But indeed, especially during awards seasons (ironic, given Streep won her second Oscar for said film and seemingly no one voted against her), you hear voters everywhere talking about their “Sophie’s Choice” votes with an almost-instant regret of having to do so.
