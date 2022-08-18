ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TheWrap

‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)

Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
TheWrap

‘Echoes’ Finale Ending Explained: Michelle Monaghan and Showrunner on Which Twin Appeared at the End

Spoiler alert! This postmortem dives into the finale of the Michelle Monaghan twisty twin drama “Echoes.”. Actress Michelle Monaghan had more than two roles on her hands in Netflix’s “Echoes” series, playing twins Leni and Gina. As the series played out on Netflix across seven episodes, viewers got to see Leni play Gina, and Gina play Leni, as the twins switched lives as a result of their intense bond that surpassed even the ones to their husbands — Leni’s Jack (Matt Bomer), and Gina’s Charlie (Daniel Sunjata) — and gave Monaghan a mammoth acting challenge.
TheWrap

Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night. “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Rehearsal': Where Does the Nathan Fielder Show Air and What Time Is the Finale?

It doesn’t feel like hyperbole or even a matter of opinion to call “The Rehearsal” one of the most original, off-the-wall shows to debut in years. The proof lies in how difficult it can be to describe: it has elements of a reality show, but not a single variable is left to chance; it’s darkly funny, but also deeply sad; and, five episodes in, it remains unclear whether the audience is in on the joke, or if we’re the butt of it.
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
TheWrap

The Emmys Cold List: Here’s a Final Salute to Shows and Stars That Voters Overlooked in 2022

Portions of this story first appeared in TheWrap’s final Emmy magazines, Down to the Wire: Comedy and Down to the Wire: Drama. In the last two Emmy magazines of this season, TheWrap showcased a pair of “Emmy Hot Lists” — one for comedy, variety and reality shows and one for dramas and limited series. But as voting enters its final three days, can we take a moment to salute some of the shows that didn’t make it onto the hot lists, or onto the roster of nominees?
TheWrap

‘Rick and Morty’ Showrunner Reveals Origin of Emmy-Nominated Season 5 Nimbus Episode

While the sixth season of “Rick and Morty” is on the cusp of release, the show is currently in the thick of the Emmys race for Season 5 – specifically the episode with Mr. Nimbus, titled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” And like some other “Rick and Morty” episodes, the origins of the story for this installment involve an idea that had been kicked around the writers room for awhile.
TheWrap

How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts

Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
TheWrap

Longtime ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Exiting NBC Sketch Comedy

Lindsay Shookus, a longtime producer of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is exiting the show, TheWrap has learned. Shookus began as an assistant at the show fresh out of college. She rose through the ranks to become associate producer, a co-producer and finally, a producer, overseeing the talent department, reporting to “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels. She regularly produced “SNL” specials, including “SNL Presents Halloween,” and the “Saturday Night Live Election Special 2020.” She served as a producer of the Emmys back in 2018.
TheWrap

Why Peak TV Has Made Emmy Voting Almost Impossible

Who would have thought that “Sophie’s Choice,” a wrenchingly sad 1982 drama starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline, would enter the common vernacular to represent the hardship of choosing a favorite? But indeed, especially during awards seasons (ironic, given Streep won her second Oscar for said film and seemingly no one voted against her), you hear voters everywhere talking about their “Sophie’s Choice” votes with an almost-instant regret of having to do so.
