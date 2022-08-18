ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Vengeance’: Is B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut Streaming?

The directorial debut of B.J. Novak, also known as Ryan from “The Office,” only shares humor with the 2000s mockumentary sitcom, in which office workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company simultaneously accomplish nothing and get away with hilarious antics during their shifts. Novak also stars in the film that he wrote and directed.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)

Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
How to Watch ‘Beast': Is the Idris Elba Thriller in Theaters or Streaming?

Have you ever heard a rustling in the bushes and been relieved to find out it wasn’t a ferocious lion? Idris Elba isn’t so lucky in his newest thriller “Beast.”. As Elba’s character and his family explore a game reserve in South Africa alongside a knowledgeable wildlife biologist, they have all the fixings for a healing vacation — until they realize they are being stalked by an apex predator.
How to Watch ‘Orphan: First Kill': Is the Horror Prequel Streaming?

If you’re ready to feel thrills and chills of the mind, the prequel to the 2009 horror movie “Orphan,” premiering Aug. 19, might be for you. Isabelle Fuhrman returns to the screen in “Orphan: First Kill” as Esther, who cleverly escapes from Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to the U.S. There, Esther manages to impersonate the missing daughter of a wealthy family — until her plans unravel.
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August

As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
HBO Max Cancels More Animation, Including ‘Batman: The Caped Crusader’ and 2 ‘Looney Tunes’ Projects

HBO Max continues its baffling decisions regarding its animated programming, with six animated projects no longer making their way to the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, TheWrap has confirmed. Among the projects that will no longer stream on the platform: “Batman: The Caped Crusader,” from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams...
Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award for ‘The Whale’

Actor Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday. Fraser is attending the festival for the North American premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” in which he stars as a severely obese man attempting to repair a fractured relationship with his teenage daughter (played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink). He will receive the award during the TIFF Tribute Awards, an in-person gala fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.
Fall 2022 Movie Preview for Film Lovers of All Types

With summer nearly over, it’s time to turn our attention to the fall, where a host of exciting new movies are due to hit theaters and streamers. But instead of a more traditional Fall Movie Preview, we at TheWrap have crafted a curated a guide to new releases this season for each and every type of film-lover. Craving a good drama? We’ve got selections for that. How about a compelling detective story? We’ve got picks for that too.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses Explain How They Landed on Their ‘A’

Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” came to an end this week, and we finally got answers about the man behind the mask. As it turns out, “A” was Angela Waters’ brother, who was acting at the direction of their father — the principal of Millwood High School. And, as TheWrap learned, it was a twist that wasn’t ironed out when bosses Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring entered the writers room.
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night. “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a...
‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)

“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives on Paramount+, the competition will be fierce. A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel?

It’s time to journey back to the Seven Kingdoms Sunday nights on HBO with the new fantasy series “House of the Dragon.”. The drama — from creators George R.R. Martin (author of the “Game of Thrones” book series) and Ryan Condal — will look back 200 years before the events of “Thrones,” when House Targaryen ruled Westeros and held the Iron Throne.
