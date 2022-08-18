Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” came to an end this week, and we finally got answers about the man behind the mask. As it turns out, “A” was Angela Waters’ brother, who was acting at the direction of their father — the principal of Millwood High School. And, as TheWrap learned, it was a twist that wasn’t ironed out when bosses Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring entered the writers room.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO