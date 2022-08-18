Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label
Hitmaka, a multi-platinum producer who started out in the game as a rapper on DMX’s Bloodline Records, is now a producer and actor of great repute. However, at one time he was a young artist just trying to get on in 2001. More than twenty years ago he appeared on the Exit Wounds soundtrack on the song “Dog 4 Life” under the moniker Iceberg, which he later changed to Yung Berg.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Breaks Silence On 23-Year-Old Lul Pab’s Death After L.A. Shooting
Quando Rondo is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Lul Pab, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The Atlanta rapper was filmed at the scene of the crime, screaming, as the man’s body was pulled from the black Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullets. On Sunday...
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Says He Won’t Be 'Caught Slipping' Following Quando Rondo Shooting
Wack 100 has weighed in on the recent shooting involving Quando Rondo, saying he won’t ever get “caught slipping” in Los Angeles because he’s always switching up his habits. On Friday afternoon (August 19), Quando Rondo and his entourage were at an L.A. gas station when...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Brands YSL ‘YS-Tell’ After Informant Info Leaks In RICO Case
DJ Akademiks has never been one to leave drama alone, and in one of his latest livestreams he throws some shade in the direction of Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Thugger and YSL’s RICO case has seen its share of twists and turns over the last several months, with the most recent involving a leaked document that has revealed the name of a state informant cooperating with the prosecution.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Threatens To Abandon Show After Object Is Thrown At Him On Stage
Jacksonville, FL – Lil Wayne was performing over the weekend when an object came flying onto the stage. Weezy paused his Jacksonville show and let the crowd know he wouldn’t tolerate the disrespect and if it continued, he was going to leave. The Young Money president took the...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested At Arizona Bar Following Violent Fight With Blueface
Scottsdale, AZ – Chrisean Rock was reportedly arrested at an Arizona bar called Whiskey Row on Sunday night (August 21). According to TMZ, the singer punched her boyfriend Blueface square in the face — twice. Security tackled her and pinned her to ground as they waited for police to arrive.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say
West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Surprises Fans With Brand New ‘Closure’ EP
Kodak Black has surprised fans by releasing a brand new EP called ‘Closure’ — listen to it below. The Pompano Beach native’s latest project isn’t available on digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify, but instead it’s been released on his YouTube channel in an effort to combat a previous leak.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’
Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Teams Up With Jim Jones For ‘Rich Hustle’ Single
Fabolous is getting back to making music full time. Weeks after being challenged by Funkmaster Flex to drop new material, the Brooklyn rapper has shared “Rich Hustle” alongside Harlem’s own Jim Jones. Over a Hitmaka production, the two trade bars while out in the streets of Harlem...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
HipHopDX.com
Waka Flocka Flame Is Going Full Vegan: 'I've Decided To Stop Having A Mr. Frog Body'
Waka Flocka Flame has announced he’s making some changes in his life — and it has nothing to do with his divorce from Tammy Rivera. On Saturday (August 20), the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper shared a photo of a frog posted up on a log, his little jelly rolls resting over his little frog legs. In the caption, he committed to eliminating all animal products from his diet and heading back to the gym.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Scrapped Original Version Of ‘Ye’ Album, Says Mike Dean
Kanye West apparently recorded a whole different version of his 2018 album Ye before deciding to scrap it, that’s according to Mike Dean. In a conversation with Nile Rodgers for Deep Hidden Meaning Radio, the Houston producer and longtime collaborator of West ran through several moments where an artist has switched up a track he’s produced without prior warning.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
