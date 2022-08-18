ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
TIKTOK is back with another popular quiz, this time asking users about their feminine energy.

The quiz tests "female energy" and places gives each user results explaining their femininity and seduction skills.

The quiz will let you know what type of feminine archetype you fit under Credit: Getty Images

How to take TikTok's 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz

The 7 feminine archetypes quiz has been trending on TikTok.

Created by Women Love Power, the quiz can be found on the website for everyone to take.

The quiz will take you to a series of questions you need to answer.

Each question will ask you to rank using a five-point scale, with 1 being 'never' and 5 symoblizing 'definitely agree.'

The website reads: "What if your past lovers confessed the enigmatic quality that attracted them- and held them in thrall?"

"What if your friends, colleagues and even your enemies divulged how you naturally command attention- without even trying?"

"Imagine what you could do with that kind of straight-no-chaser intel. if would be rare insight into the way the world sees you at your best. It would be a catalyst for embracing the real you."

What is the 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz?

There are 7 feminine archetypes results and 13 different feminine seduction archetypes you can get.

Women Love Power describes the quiz as a "one-of-a-kind, revolutionary catalogue of feminine archetypes is the outcome of years of research in Jungian psychology in addition to probing the rich inner-lives of history's most fascinating women."

Here are all 7 different feminine archetype results:

  • The Lover
  • The Sage
  • The Huntress
  • The Mystic
  • The Queen
  • The Mother
  • The Maiden

Here are the 13 feminine seduction archetypes:

  • The Siren
  • The Sophisticate
  • The Boss
  • The Bohemian
  • The Coquette
  • The Goddess
  • The Enigma
  • The Diva
  • The Empress
  • The Sensualist
  • The Lady
  • The Ingenue
  • The Gamine

Some famous people under the Goddess category include Sade, Eva Peron, and Grace Kelly.

Famous examples of the Enigma include Greta Garbo, Frida Kahlo, and Kate Bush.

These are some of the questions in the quiz:

"I am willing to fight for causes that are important to me, in particular those concerning children, the environment, women's rights and social justice."

"I prioritize my relationship with my partner over my relationships with my best girl friends," the quiz states on the result.

What are people saying about the quiz online?

The "feminine archetypes quiz" hashtag has over 13.6million views on TikTok, and many creators have hopped on to take the quiz.

TikTok creator frumpling took the quiz and shared her result, and got The Siren.

One user commented: "i got the bohemian!"

Another one wrote: "for anyone wondering theres 147 questions i nearly gave up honestly."

