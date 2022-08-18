Read full article on original website
Radio Controlled Aircraft group continues it's community work through its show
Eagle Point, Or. — After a three year hiatus, the Rogue Eagles, a nonprofit radio-controlled (RC) pilot club, was able to bring back their annual Radio Controlled Aircraft show. With this being the first year back the Rogue Eagles wanted to continue its charity work and donate some of the proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network at Asante Hospital.
Authorities address community questions regarding illegal marijuana seizures
Josephine County, Ore. — At the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting on August 11, a request was made to Josephine County Sheriff's Office to explain why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support or fund law enforcement. "Many of our...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington on Saturday evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Evacuation warnings lifted for Callahan Fire in Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County, CA — Updated Aug 21 at 8:41 am:. Last night, aircraft was effective at slowing the fire's rate of spread, and the size was reported to be holding at six acres. Firefighters are working on getting hose around the perimeter of the fire and a dozer is...
Ripple Effect: How using the 'debt snowball' could improve your financial future
SOUTHERN, Ore. — Health and wealth are two of the most important aspects of our life, and the ‘debt snowball’ can help us improve our wealth by providing a method to get out of debt. Royal Standley, President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Financial Advisors in Medford,...
'He will never be forgotten' Southern Oregon wildland firefighter remembered
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon wildland firefighter for his kindness after he died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County. On Thursday, 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died after being hit by a tree while working as a contracted...
Minnesota woman identified as hiker killed in fall near Multnomah Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities identified a 62-year-old from Minnesota as the hiker who died in a fall Friday afternoon at Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Minnesota died after she fell and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.
Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs seeks volunteers
Jackson and Josephine Counties — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking volunteers in Jackson and Josephine Counties for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans by helping them learn how to access potential earned benefits and resources. The goal is to equip...
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
JCSO to conduct "Town Hall" style meetings throughout Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney’s office and Code Enforcement plan to conduct five “Town Hall” style community meetings throughout the county starting September 1. The goal of these meetings is to give local community members a chance...
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
Motorhome fire along I-5 south in Ashland
Ashland, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry- Southwest Oregon District and Jackson County Fire District #5 are on scene of a motorhome that was reported to be fully engulfed on the side of Interstate 5 near mile marker 7 in Ashland on the southbound side. The fire is...
23-year-old Phoenix man killed in motorcycle accident
Roseburg, Ore. — Last night, a 23-year-old man from Phoenix was killed in a motorcycle accident in Douglas County. At approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road in Roseburg. When deputies arrived, they found a 2017 Husqvarna...
Crater High School track and field star competes on world stage
Central Point, Or. — Being able to say you represented your school and state on a national level is fulfilling, but to be able to represent your country on a world stage is something people only dream of. Crater High School's Tyron Gorze was able to do that this month as he went to Columbia and ran for the Under 20 Track and Field World Championships. He is just 17 years old.
