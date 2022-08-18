Read full article on original website
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. (Aug. 22, 2022)
10 of Michigan’s 45 E. coli outbreak cases are in Kent County
As federal health officials investigate a possible link between a multistate E. coli outbreak and lettuce served on sandwiches at some Wendy’s franchises, the number of cases in Michigan continues to grow. (Aug. 22, 2022)
Grand Valley Dentistry removes the fear from going to the dentist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, going to the dentist may seem like a scary thing or something most people may not look forward to but that’s not the case anymore with the team at Grand Valley Dentistry, our Dental Health Expert. Dr. Lance Dehne joins us...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
Arizona Tornado
A skinny tornado touched down north of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Here’s a close-up of the tornado and funnel. The guy who shot the video said that the 2nd funnel touched down as well. There were no injuries and no significant damage was reported. Here’s a copy of the Tornado Warning for this tornado.
Storm Reports from Sat. 8/20
Storms that moved through West Michigan Saturday and Saturday night produced gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and some occasionally intense lightning. Small hail fell in Walker and at Wabasis Lake. There was a transformer fire caused by lightning in western Ionia Co. and flooding reported at 68th a Division in Cutlerville. (see pic. above from Eric Vogler). At one point, there were 8,000 Consumers Energy customers without power. That number was down to 2,281 by 1 am.
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan (Storm Photos)
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. There was a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday in parts of Southern Lower Michigan, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
