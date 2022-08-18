Storms that moved through West Michigan Saturday and Saturday night produced gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and some occasionally intense lightning. Small hail fell in Walker and at Wabasis Lake. There was a transformer fire caused by lightning in western Ionia Co. and flooding reported at 68th a Division in Cutlerville. (see pic. above from Eric Vogler). At one point, there were 8,000 Consumers Energy customers without power. That number was down to 2,281 by 1 am.

