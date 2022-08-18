Read full article on original website
Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS
On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road. “The City doesn’t control Saratoga,"...
Bishop had lifelong commitment to Polish heritage
Bishop John Walter Yanta will be remembered with fondness and respect each time someone enters the Panna Maria Polish Heritage Center, 3909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria--a structure to which he devoted much of his retired life. Just two months shy of his 91st birthday on Oct. 2,...
Flood plain homeowners keep a close eye on rising water levels in Nueces River
Nueces River near San Patricio has not risen too much, but it's a different situation further up North.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
Labonte Park will expand to double its size
With the removal of the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant, the City of Corpus Christi will now be able to move forward with the implementation of the Labonte Park Master Plan.
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born August 18, 1932 in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville.
Beeville being hit by scammers asking for donations to fake causes
People in Beeville have reported being waved down and asked to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist. Beeville police are warning their community about a scam.
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
DEL RIO, Texas — A Corpus Christi attorney is back home after spending six days behind bars. He was arrested Aug. 13 near the border in Del Rio with four migrants in his rental car. Attorney Timothy Dan Japhet said he was cited on four cases of human smuggling...
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
City leaders hope to lift water restrictions as combined lake levels rise
The City of Corpus Christi went to Stage 1 water restrictions back on June 14 in an effort to conserve water, but with all the rain the Coastal Bend received this past weekend, City leaders are hoping those restrictions will soon be lifted. Stage 1 was supposed to begin when...
