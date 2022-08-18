ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak County, TX

mysoutex.com

Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS

On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Live Oak County, TX
Government
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Bishop had lifelong commitment to Polish heritage

Bishop John Walter Yanta will be remembered with fondness and respect each time someone enters the Panna Maria Polish Heritage Center, 3909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria--a structure to which he devoted much of his retired life. Just two months shy of his 91st birthday on Oct. 2,...
PANNA MARIA, TX
KIII 3News

Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt

Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born August 18, 1932 in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville.
YORKTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

