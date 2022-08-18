ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS

On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Bishop had lifelong commitment to Polish heritage

Bishop John Walter Yanta will be remembered with fondness and respect each time someone enters the Panna Maria Polish Heritage Center, 3909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria--a structure to which he devoted much of his retired life. Just two months shy of his 91st birthday on Oct. 2,...
PANNA MARIA, TX
Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales

In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
George West ISD reports good STAAR marks

Classes started this week for George West ISD with a somewhat healthy STAAR report card on hand from this spring to inspire students, staff and faculty. STAAR stands for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. For Grades 3 to 8, statewide assessment is provided for mathematics, reading, writing, science and social studies. For high school students, STAAR EOC assessments measure students’ academic performance in core high school courses, which include Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. These assessments became connected to graduation requirements with the freshman class of 2011-2012, according to state data.
GEORGE WEST, TX
Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening. The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning. The...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

