mysoutex.com
Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS
On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting mobile food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Greyhound Racetrack. The food distribution will take place at 5302 Leopard St. beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd. The distribution will end at 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
mysoutex.com
Bishop had lifelong commitment to Polish heritage
Bishop John Walter Yanta will be remembered with fondness and respect each time someone enters the Panna Maria Polish Heritage Center, 3909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria--a structure to which he devoted much of his retired life. Just two months shy of his 91st birthday on Oct. 2,...
Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians. The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy. You can submit an...
New apartment complex for seniors coming to Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – FishPond Development LLC announced its intention to build FishPond at Victoria. The 75-unit apartment complex for seniors will be located near Airline Road and Navarro Street. Earlier this year, City Council members passed a resolution in support for FishPond’s application for the Texas Department of Housing...
Labonte Park will expand to double its size
With the removal of the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant, the City of Corpus Christi will now be able to move forward with the implementation of the Labonte Park Master Plan.
New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road. “The City doesn’t control Saratoga,"...
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
Portland Popeye's employee without car for four years gifted one by customers
Janet Spain said she has prayed to God for a new car for a long time, being without one for four years. She was gifted one last week
corpuschristicronica.com
Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales
In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
mysoutex.com
George West ISD reports good STAAR marks
Classes started this week for George West ISD with a somewhat healthy STAAR report card on hand from this spring to inspire students, staff and faculty. STAAR stands for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. For Grades 3 to 8, statewide assessment is provided for mathematics, reading, writing, science and social studies. For high school students, STAAR EOC assessments measure students’ academic performance in core high school courses, which include Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. These assessments became connected to graduation requirements with the freshman class of 2011-2012, according to state data.
Beeville being hit by scammers asking for donations to fake causes
People in Beeville have reported being waved down and asked to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist. Beeville police are warning their community about a scam.
'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
DEL RIO, Texas — A Corpus Christi attorney is back home after spending six days behind bars. He was arrested Aug. 13 near the border in Del Rio with four migrants in his rental car. Attorney Timothy Dan Japhet said he was cited on four cases of human smuggling...
Traffic stop gets man arrested for several forms of marijuana
A traffic stop in Calallen on Friday evening led to the arrest of a man on several charges including delivery of a controlled substance.
Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening. The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning. The...
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
KIII TV3
Flour Bluff man still missing after three years
Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. He left to go fishing one night and was never seen again.
