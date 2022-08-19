ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Kracker headlines first Freeboot Friday

Multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker will headline the first Freeboot Friday of the season on Sept. 2, the Uptown Greenville organization announced on Thursday.

The event at Five Points Plaza serves as the community’s official pregame pep rally for ECU Pirate home football games. The free celebration offers live music, vendors, inflatables and family activities, food and beverages at the city lots at Fifth and Evans streets.

The show by Uncle Kracker, whose real name is Matthew Shafer, will feature hits like “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and “When The Sun Goes Down,” a duet with country artist Kenny Chesney that charted at No. 1 for five weeks. His cover of “Drift Away” by Doby Gray spent 28 weeks at No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart, according to his website.

Shafer hails from the Detroit area and is a longtime collaborator with performing artist Kid Rock, a childhood friend, his website said.

A news release from Uptown Greenville said his live show continues to get bigger and better with every tour. “It’s very interactive,” Shafer said on his website. “It’s meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling.”

The performer has played sold-out shows across the country and appeared on broadcasts ranging from the American Country Music Awards to Late Night With Conan O’Brien, the website said.

The Sept. 2 Freeboot runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will rev fans up ahead of a matchup between the Pirates and the N.C. State Wolfpack, who are No. 14 in preseason polling and hearty in-state rivalry. The game is set for noon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

It’s the first of four consecutive Freeboot events, with more on Sept. 9, 16 and 23. The last Freeboot is Oct. 14, homecoming weekend. Entertainment for the upcoming events has not been announced.

