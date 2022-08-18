REVEALED: Brad Pitt's 'Columbine Kid' Reference To Angelina Jolie During His Booze-Filled Blowup Was About Their Son Maddox

Mega

The identity of the child that Brad Pitt said looked like a "Columbine kid" during his booze-fueled blowup with Angelina Jolie has been revealed. Sources tell Radar that Brad was talking about the then couple's son, Maddox .

Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations during their 2016 plane ride was closed and produced no charges for the actor.

The suit was unsealed earlier this week, providing an in-depth look at the damning claims Angelina brought against Pitt.

In the special agent's notes, the Maleficent actress alleged that Pitt was drinking and berating her, saying things like: “You’re f------ up this family" while their children were onboard.

She said he poured beer on her, grabbed her, and began shaking her, leaving wounds on her back and elbow.

Angelina also told the special agent that their alleged fight was sparked by Pitt taking issue with her parenting choices.

The lawsuit is mostly redacted, but, as RadarOnline.com reported, it has since been confirmed that Angelina is "Jane Doe."

According to her, she “could tell that [redacted] was mad." She claimed Brad went on to hurl the insult, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing.’”

When Angelina asked her then partner of 12 years what was wrong, she alleged he responded, “That kid looks like a f------ Columbine kid ."

The child Pitt was referring to has only been identified by RadarOnline.com. Maddox, who is now 21, is the former couple's oldest child and was a teenager at the time of the alleged altercation. He often was photographed wearing black goth-like clothing and sporting skulls.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated Brad for child abuse after Angelina claimed an incident erupted between the teenager and the movie star on the plane during their blow-out fight.

Brad was cleared of the allegations and has always denied any wrongdoing.