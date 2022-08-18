ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week

By One of two student videos shared from the midday Thursday brawl at Rome High., jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago

Five more students will face criminal charges after a series of fights at Rome High School, including a brawl during lunch Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, five young women had been charged with battery, says Rome Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.

With those arrests, at least 16 students have been charged this week following brawls at the high school. One fight led to five arrests; a second one ended with six arrests. Charges have included battery, terroristic threats and obstruction. Several students, age 17, have been booked into the Floyd County Jail following their arrest at the high school.

Burnett says so far this year, officers “have seen an increase in student fights. Some are carryovers and it seems some are for attention-getting or school disruption. Some may even be for social media hits.”

She also reminded students and parents about an item in the school handbook concerning videotaping on campus.

She shares the text:

“Students shall not use audio or visual recording devices without first obtaining the permission of a school employee. This includes, but is not limited to, using devices to photograph or record misbehaviors or to violate or harass the rights and privacy of others.”

The fights follow a series of escalating safety concerns at Rome High soon after classes began on July 29.

♦ On Aug. 3 and 4, two students were found in possession of stolen, loaded Glocks; one was 15, the other 16. Both were charged.

♦ In-person classes were canceled the following day as teachers underwent additional safety training.

♦ The following Monday, students were required to start entering the school through specific spots, allowing for checks of backpacks, coats, hoodies and such. That practice was expanded to Rome Middle School starting Aug. 12.

♦ On Saturday the school board approved nearly $400,000 to buy Evolv weapon detection systems for both schools.

♦ This week, multiple fights have been reported with criminal charges now coming from at least three of them.

Comments / 0

