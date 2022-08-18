Read full article on original website
Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its...
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.
Annual “Clear the Shelters” event provides relief for local organizations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler had one thought as the shelter prepared to take part in this year’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. “I hope we can make,” Wheeler said. “People aware of how crowded shelters are, it’s sad.”...
Active school shooter training for all VCSC staff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon staff of Vigo County Schools will be participating in the ALICE Training Program. ALICE is an active shooter training program specifically for teachers and employees. The training is to teach staff what to do in case of the event and to enforce evacuation during a lockdown, if possible. The teachers will then assist the students in this training by different age groups.
ISU Officials hold press conference following crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon, addressing the car accident that took the lives of three students and injured two others. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili,...
Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators”...
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
