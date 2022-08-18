Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO