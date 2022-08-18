Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. Woodruff
ocala-news.com
Intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue extended through September 30
Motorists in Ocala can expect intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue, between the intersections of NW 32nd Street and NW 39th Street Road, through Friday, September 30. DeWitt Excavation, LLC will be making roadway improvements, including turn lane construction, for the Ocala Spec Building #2 located at 3171 NW...
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
ocala-news.com
More residents share their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s development
Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.
WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
villages-news.com
Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at Villages High School
A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license. Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
fox13news.com
Video: Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man hoping to fool deputies into thinking he didn’t have a bag of meth on him may have wanted to hide it somewhere better than under a patrol car. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, John Schneider had just purchased half a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man arrested after being accused of stealing pickup truck with two dogs in back seat
A 37-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with two dogs in the back seat. On Sunday, August 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and deputy responded to the 18100 block of SE 24th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Mayor helps police officers recover 9mm handgun at possible shooting scene
The Ocala Police Department recovered a firearm at the scene of a possible shooting with help from the city’s mayor. On Saturday, August 13, in the evening hours, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was participating in a ride-along with an OPD K-9 officer. At approximately 10:30 p.m., OPD received a report that a possible gunshot had been fired near the 2800 block of NE 24th Place, and several individuals had been spotted running through backyards in the area.
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
WCJB
Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
fox13news.com
Video: Fleeing Florida man hiding in swamp arrested by deputies on airboat following chase
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies plucked a Gainesville man out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide in a pond. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull...
