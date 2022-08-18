ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue extended through September 30

Motorists in Ocala can expect intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue, between the intersections of NW 32nd Street and NW 39th Street Road, through Friday, September 30. DeWitt Excavation, LLC will be making roadway improvements, including turn lane construction, for the Ocala Spec Building #2 located at 3171 NW...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s development

Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at Villages High School

A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license. Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Mayor helps police officers recover 9mm handgun at possible shooting scene

The Ocala Police Department recovered a firearm at the scene of a possible shooting with help from the city’s mayor. On Saturday, August 13, in the evening hours, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was participating in a ride-along with an OPD K-9 officer. At approximately 10:30 p.m., OPD received a report that a possible gunshot had been fired near the 2800 block of NE 24th Place, and several individuals had been spotted running through backyards in the area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
WCJB

Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
villages-news.com

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL

