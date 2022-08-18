ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SWAT responding to barricaded suspect in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT team and negotiators are attempting to de-escalate a situation involving a barricaded subject. The situation is taking place Monday night in the 12000 block of Leaning Pine Lane and law enforcement has been at the residence since 2:59 p.m.
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
Man charged in May shooting that killed 26-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 26-year-old’s murder in west Charlotte back in May. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Avalon Avenue on May 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene, and authorities later identified the victim as 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following an overnight crash in north Charlotte, authorities said. The crash happened on Pat Garrett Street off Statesville Avenue. Around 1 a.m. Monday, a WBTV crew at the scene said it appeared one car struck a parked...
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with...
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
Back to school for Ashe, Watauga counties

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. The roadway is set to stay...
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend. Many communities from Boone to Blowing Rock are getting ready for a fresh start to the school year. Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard. Updated: 10 hours ago. A person was seriously...
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
