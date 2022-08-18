Read full article on original website
WBTV
SWAT responding to barricaded suspect in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT team and negotiators are attempting to de-escalate a situation involving a barricaded subject. The situation is taking place Monday night in the 12000 block of Leaning Pine Lane and law enforcement has been at the residence since 2:59 p.m.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
WBTV
Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A police standoff in east Charlotte ended overnight, but maybe not exactly how officers had expected. An officer at the scene said the person they thought was inside the home in fact wasn’t there at all. This happened at a house on Leaning Pine...
WBTV
CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
WBTV
Man charged in May shooting that killed 26-year-old in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 26-year-old’s murder in west Charlotte back in May. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Avalon Avenue on May 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene, and authorities later identified the victim as 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
WBTV
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
WBTV
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
WBTV
One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following an overnight crash in north Charlotte, authorities said. The crash happened on Pat Garrett Street off Statesville Avenue. Around 1 a.m. Monday, a WBTV crew at the scene said it appeared one car struck a parked...
WBTV
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
WBTV
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with...
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
WBTV
Back to school for Ashe, Watauga counties
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. The roadway is set to stay...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
WBTV
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend. Many communities from Boone to Blowing Rock are getting ready for a fresh start to the school year. Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard. Updated: 10 hours ago. A person was seriously...
WBTV
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
