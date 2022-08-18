Read full article on original website
Carol Rambow
Carol J. Rambow, 90, of Willmar, died Sunday, August 21, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.
Aldis Elling
Aldis V. Elling, age 95, of Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of...
Marilyn A. Simpson
Marilyn A. Simpson, 88 of Paynesville, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home near Paynesville. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Grace Methodist Church in Paynesville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
Mary Johnson
Mary Louise Johnson, age 86, of Lake Lillian, passed away at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospit…
Princess Kay of the Milky Way Ceremony is Next Week
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Princess Kay of the Milky Way crown will soon be passed on. Current Princess Kay Anna Euerle (Early) of Litchfield says this past year has been a whirlwind. She says as Minnesota’s official dairy ambassador, she's spent a lot of time in classrooms across the state and been involved in visits and tours to dairy farms. The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way coronation will be Wednesday on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair.
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
Rails Hammer Clinton at state Class C Tournament
(Miesville, MN) -- The Willmar Rails won convincingly over the Clinton Cards Sunday morning at Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville, 15-1. The Rails converted 17 hits and scored three runs each in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings and 5 in the ninth. First baseman Jack Baumgart led Willmar’s charge,...
Two boats collide on Highway 12 near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) Two boats collided on dry land near. 12 and Highway 119 North of Appleton. Jillian and two children ages 5 and 1. released without transport.
