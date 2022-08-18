(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Princess Kay of the Milky Way crown will soon be passed on. Current Princess Kay Anna Euerle (Early) of Litchfield says this past year has been a whirlwind. She says as Minnesota’s official dairy ambassador, she's spent a lot of time in classrooms across the state and been involved in visits and tours to dairy farms. The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way coronation will be Wednesday on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO