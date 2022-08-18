Read full article on original website
KMOV reveals new playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A week after construction began, the ribbon was cut on the new playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club!. This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasoning, and Offerpad. The playground was installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.
Playground Project Build Day: Offerpad
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finishing touches are being put on the Playground Project!. Monday, volunteers with Offerpad were at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club putting the finishing touches on the playground before the afternoon ribbon cutting. Offerpad was one of several community partners who joined KMOV...
New normal, post-pandemic woes impact thousands on first day of school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of students were back in the classroom Monday, as one of the largest public schools in the Metro opened its doors. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and other districts deal with massive bus driver shortages. “It’s...
Sen. Duckworth visits Granite City to talk about needs of law enforcement
FEMA has provided $18.5 million in grants for more than 5,000 households, both renters and homeowners. You don’t have to visit a center to be approved for a grant. Just apply online. St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year. Updated: 21 hours ago. The...
MoDOT proposes $122 million project to improve I-70/I-64 interchange in St. Charles County
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - For years, drivers have complained about the traffic and the dangerous driving conditions at one of the busiest interchanges in St. Charles County, now MoDOT has plans to address the problems at the interchange of Interstate 70, Interstate 64 and Highway 61. “We’re going to reduce...
Students build new CAVE space at Belleville school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Belleville District 201 is showing off their student’s skills with a new art installation on their new campus. The CAVE stands for the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. It just opened to students last Wednesday. “It was designed by our art classes, machined by...
Warning for parents: Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year. The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they...
Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis City police, public safety leaders address recent uptick in homicides
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As summer winds down, the City of St. Louis Is facing a growing crime trend in homicides. “Unfortunately, we were slightly ahead of where we were last year,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. The City of St. Louis currently has 129 homicides....
Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
Fire crews battle two-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at a warehouse in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. St. Louis Fire Department said the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the intersection of N. 19th Street and North Market Street. When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the vacant three-story brick warehouse. The fire was the heaviest on the second and third floors.
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis County to adjust property tax assessments for flood victims displaced more than a month
CLAYTON (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office is offering tax relief to residential property owners who suffered catastrophic damage during the July floods. To qualify, homeowners must be displaced from their home for at least 30 days as a result of flood damage. The county assessor will then pro-rate the 2022 property value for the time the owner is displaced.
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
FEMA, SBA give update on financial assistance for flood victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal agencies are sharing new numbers about how many residents have been helped and the amount of money distributed since July’s historic rainfall and flooding. FEMA has provided $18.6 million in individual assistance grants for renters and homeowners. More than 5,000 households have been...
Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converters from Dobbs distribution center
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and Autocenters overnight. The theft happened overnight at the company’s distribution center in High Ridge, and it was caught on a surveillance camera. The thief broke a window at the distribution center around 3:40 a.m. and left. He returned an hour later and started loading up used catalytic converters that were brought in from stores in the St. Louis region. The suspect stole nine catalytic converters and was gone in just a few minutes. Thieves can resell the converters for the value of the precious metals inside or often sell them for drugs.
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
