The Diablo 3 of today is very different from the one that launched in 2012. That game’s story was one of serious teething pains; of the controversial (and quickly jettisoned) Auction House, and of the much-needed Loot 2.0 redesign for 2014’s Reaper of Souls expansion. From there, however, Diablo 3 has gone from strength to strength. The game introduced a new and exciting layer for putting together builds in 2015 with Kanai’s Cube, allowing players to extract and equip bonus legendary powers. And since then we’ve also seen the arrival of the Necromancer class, new legendary and set items, a couple of new modes, and a few new demon-slaying locations.

1 DAY AGO