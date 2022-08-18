Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Diablo 3’s Season 27 Celebrates Its Players and Joyous Arcade Action
The Diablo 3 of today is very different from the one that launched in 2012. That game’s story was one of serious teething pains; of the controversial (and quickly jettisoned) Auction House, and of the much-needed Loot 2.0 redesign for 2014’s Reaper of Souls expansion. From there, however, Diablo 3 has gone from strength to strength. The game introduced a new and exciting layer for putting together builds in 2015 with Kanai’s Cube, allowing players to extract and equip bonus legendary powers. And since then we’ve also seen the arrival of the Necromancer class, new legendary and set items, a couple of new modes, and a few new demon-slaying locations.
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Castle Elite Trailer
Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Castle's elite set, featuring the Point Blank Justice uniform, headgear, victory dance, operator card, gadget skin for the Armor Panels, weapon skin for the Super Shorty, 5.7 USG, M1014 and UMP45, as well as the Elite Castle Chibi charm. Castle's elite set is available today (August 22, 2022).
IGN
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians.
IGN
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
IGN
Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO
Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
IGN
Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - Demon Hunter Using Multishot Strafe
This Demon Hunter build takes the Sanctified power: “Strafe now casts the last non-channeled hatred spending ability cast,” and then asks - how many arrows are too many? Watching Strafe fire off endless arrows is pure fun, and this build makes full use of Multishot buffing legendaries like Dead Man’s Legacy and the Unhallowed Essence six-piece set which buffs Multishot and Vengeance. To boost the damage potential even further, Vengeance cooldown is cut significantly with the Dawn crossbow. This is the sort of build that dispatches demons before they even come on screen, as seen in this Torment Level 16 Rift clear.
IGN
God of War Developers React to Valkyrie Speedrun
The Valkyrie's in God of War are a set of optionable bosses that can be taken on towards the end of the game. Turns out, beating them as fast as possible is quite popular with the speedrunning community. So watch as speedrunner Clowned187 takes on every single of these challenging foes on the game's hardest difficulty, no less. Also, did we mention that the developers who worked on this boss also happened to stop by to witness the feat? Ride along with Mihir Sheth (Lead Combar Designer), Denny Yeh (Lead Combat Designer), and Rob Meyer (Senior Staff Technical Combat Designer) from Sony's Santa Monica Studio as they watch this incredible speedrun.
IGN
The Best Valorant Pro Settings
Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
IGN
Academy Glintstone Staff
"Staff of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, embedded with a turquoise glintstone. Only a recognized sorcerer is permitted to wield this staff." The Academy Glintstone Staff Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Dropped by Thops near the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia) after completing his...
IGN
Black Myth: Wukong - 8 Minutes of New Gameplay | 4K RTX
Check out 8 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and DLSS. Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
IGN
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
IGN
Wanted: Dead
Wanted: Dead, the upcoming fast-action game that mixes third-person shooting with Ninja Gaiden-style slice-and-dice melee gameplay (not a coincidence because it's being made by former Ninja Gaiden developers), now has a release date: Valentine's Day. Yes, it will be out on February 14, 2023, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Enjoy this new action-packed trailer that mixes gameplay, anime-style cutscenes, and game cutscenes.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-15-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/15/22!. 01:00 - Train Sim World 3 - Official Announcement Trailer. 02:03 - SpongeBob Cosmic Shake Story & Gameplay Trailer. 05:16 - Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra - Official Trailer. 07:04 - Way of the Hunter - Official Explanation Trailer.
IGN
The Cycle: Frontier
Season 2 of The Cycle: Frontier launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 28, 2022, bringing the new Tharis Island map to explore, a new endgame mechanic, new loot, cosmetics, and a newly improved Fortuna Pass. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at what's coming. The...
IGN
God of War (2018) Developers React to Incredible Valkyrie% Speedrun
The Valkyrie's in God of War are a set of optionable bosses that can be taken on towards the end of the game. Turns out, beating them as fast as possible is quite popular with the speedrunning community. So watch as speedrunner Clowned187 takes on every single of these challenging foes on the game's hardest difficulty, no less. Also, did we mention that the developers who worked on this boss also happened to stop by to witness the feat? Ride along with Mihir Sheth (Lead Combat Designer), Denny Yeh (Lead Combat Designer), and Rob Meyer (Senior Staff Technical Combat Designer) from Sony's Santa Monica Studio as they watch this incredible speedrun.
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes Down Beast on Its Way to a US Weekend Box Office Victory
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero secured a weekend box office victory in the US, surpassing Universal's survival thriller Beast and landing in first place with $20.1 million. As Variety reports, the latest Dragon Ball Super installment almost doubled the amount of North American ticket sales that Beast, starring Idris Elba, collected at the US weekend box office. That film opened to a modest $11.5 million while Sony's action-thriller Bullet Train slipped to third place after hauling in another $8 million in its third weekend of release.
IGN
How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO 2022
Pokemon Go released Ditto, the Transform Pokemon in November 2016. Ditto is more elusive to find in Pokemon Go in comparison to the mainline games. This page will cover How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO in 2022, and more. Ditto disguises itself as other Pokemon, more commonly as ones...
IGN
Exclusive - A First Look at Magic: The Gathering’s Brand New Lotus
IGN is excited to reveal two new cards from Magic: The Gathering’s next set, Dominaria United. We’ve got the first look at a new rare merfolk creature with kicker called Vodalian Mindsinger, as well as the latest in a long and storied line of Lotus artifacts with a mythic rare called Timeless Lotus.
