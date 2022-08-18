Read full article on original website
New Japanese Hibachi Grill Restaurant to Open in New Development Near Costco
In the last few weeks, we've heard the news of a Dave & Busters along with Small Sliders planning to open in Lafayette. Both of those businesses will open in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center. Now we're getting word that an independent Japanese hibachi grill restaurant has...
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Moncus Park to Host New Fall Event—Autumn in the Oaks
Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos. This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family. Autumn...
Lafayette Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees Through August 27
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) needs your help. They have been taking in more and more animals and need to get some of these sweet babies adopted. So, now through Saturday, August 27, the shelter is waiving adoption fees as part of NBC's "Clear the Shelters" campaign. This...
Family of Late Seacor Power Crewmember Dylan Daspit Give Touching Tribute at Delcambre Shrimp Festival [Video]
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival took place this weekend on the banks of the Delcambre Canal. It's been three years since the event has been held due to the coronavirus pandemic, and folks made up for it by showing up all weekend long to celebrate everything about one of our finest Louisiana seafood products -- shrimp.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm?. I am guessing that, with the responsibility that comes with a pet, either students would be partying just a little less or animals would be slightly neglected. Nicholls...
Jordan World Circus Coming to Crowley Rice Arena Sept 8
It's probably been quite some time since you've brought the kids to the circus, right? Well, it's time to fix all that because the Jordan World Circus is coming to Crowley!. The Jordan World Circus will be making a stop Thursday, September 8 at the Crowley Rice Arena. Two shows...
Tokyo Japan Announces Expansion into Youngsville
One of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants is expanding into Youngsville. Tokyo Japan is opening its 5th location in Youngsville. Tokyo Japan currently has other locations in Jennings, Crowley, Abbeville, and Carencro. However, this new location will be opening up in Sugar Mill Pond. The new location will be 4,500 square...
LCG Announces Sandbag Locations Ahead of Heavy Rainfall
Lafayette Consolidated Government"s Drainage Department (LCGDD) is getting ready for the likelihood of heavy rains in Lafayette and surrounding areas in the Parish this week. With grounds already drenched, the forecast of possible heavy rainfall over the next few days and a chance for rain over 50% each day for the next 14 days, flooding is a very real possibility.
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business
(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
Baton Rouge Woman Frustrated After Learning That Her Car Didn’t Fit in the Garage of Her Newly-Built Home
A homeowner in Baton Rouge is frustrated after learning that her vehicle didn't fit in the garage of her custom-built home. According to WBRZ, Jacki Savoy felt like she had run out of options; she has been trying to get into contact with the builder to fix the problem but her issue still hasn't been addressed.
St. Landry Parish Woman Wanted for Cruelty to Animals
A St. Landry Parish woman is being sought on alleged cruelty to animals charge stemming from a neglected animal on her property. According to KLFY TV10, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Port Barre woman after failing to establish contact with her about the situation.
Construction on Rue Du Belier & Dulles Roundabout Begins Wednesday, to Close for 8 Months
For a while now, road construction crews have been working on a major project at the intersection of Rue Du Belier and Dulles Drive near the Apollo Road extension. That interchange will soon be closed as the roundabout there will be constructed over the next several months. According to Scott...
Lafayette Police Work Separate Shootings Near Walmart and I-10 Exit
It's been a very busy 24 hours for Lafayette Police as they have had to work two shootings - one at a motel and the other at a gas station. Suspect Shot After Allegedly Trying to Steal Gun from Victim Inside Motel Room. One man has been charged with attempted...
Baton Rouge Police Arrest 16-Year-Old – Seize a Dozen Guns, Heroin, and Meth
According to reports, a teenager was arrested by Baton Rouge police officers after receiving a tip about someone selling drugs at a gas station along College Drive. Officers reportedly ended up seizing a dozen guns and a plethora of drugs following the arrest. Reports say that officers initially received a...
UL Football Game Set to Air on NFL Network
The NFL Network is a channel dedicated to football programming, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (366 on leap years) Don't be fooled by the name of the network. While the vast majority of its content is centered about the National Football League, the NFL Network also dedicates some of its programming to high school football, as well as college football.
