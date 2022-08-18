Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested after chaos at Kentucky State Fair pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the nine people arrested following the Kentucky State Fair incident on Aug. 20 appeared in court Monday. The 18-year-old accused of pulling out a stolen handgun during the incident, Donte Churchill, pleaded not guilty. Police said a group caused a panic with noise-making devices,...
WIFR
9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said. Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to...
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
WLKY.com
3 adults, 6 minors arrested after incident that caused early Kentucky State Fair closure
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident Saturday night that caused the Kentucky State Fair to close early, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 9:20 p.m., KSP said they got a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway area at the state fair. MetroSafe later...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints
The sheriff's office said they will focus on roads that have had a large amount of injuries from crashes.
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
WHAS 11
Truck loads of donations head to Kentucky flood victims thanks to community's generosity
Several eastern Kentucky communities were devastated by flash flooding in late July. Governor Beshear says 39 have died as a result of the disaster.
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
wvxu.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
hazard-herald.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
