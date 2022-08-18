ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIFR

9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said. Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to...
inkfreenews.com

Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning

A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WKYT 27

Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold

Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
KENTUCKY STATE
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY

