Oklahoma's Kicker Battle Still Raging on Through Fall Camp
Brent Venables has been happy with both Zach Schmit and Gavin Marshall as OU looks to replace Gabe Brkic.
Oklahoma DL Brynden Walker Announces Retirement From Football
Walker played in 17 games across the previous two seasons totaling up eight career tackles.
Brent Venables Pushing Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs to Another Level at Oklahoma
The young defensive end duo have big shoes to fill to replace Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto.
blackchronicle.com
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend. David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.
247Sports
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.
Two Oklahoma Deputies shot serving eviction papers; One has now died of injuries
UPDATE: “One deputy has lost their life, and the other is currently fighting to survive. Our hearts are heavy for these deputies’ families, loved ones and all Oklahoma LEOs who feel the impact of this attack. The Oklahoma County deputy that was killed has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts...
beckersasc.com
$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building
A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19. The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.
News On 6
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
News On 6
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23
Voters will decide political party primary runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The post What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
