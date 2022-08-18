Read full article on original website
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off
Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
Jill Scott retires: England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder calls time on legendary career
England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a career that saw her win 161 international caps. The 35-year-old represented the Lionesses in 10 international tournaments and won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including a Women’s Super League title with Manchester City. Scott was a substitute as England defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win their first major international title and was a popular figure in the Lionesses’ camp and throughout her career. She sits second on England’s all-time list of most capped players and her announcement comes after...
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
