University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
Father says Cincinnati Public Schools bus never picked up his kids on first day
District leaders said they are also addressing concerns about the location of the bus stops, as some students are having to walk longer distances.
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
WLWT 5
Forest Hills' new superintendent discusses school board controversy, safety protocols, hiring needs
CINCINNATI — As Forest Hills Local School District begins a new school year this week, it does so under the leadership of a new superintendent who has his sights set on the future. Forest Hills has approximately 7,700 students and held its first day of school on Thursday as...
linknky.com
Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open
BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
wvxu.org
A domestic violence program could be in every Hamilton County jurisdiction by the end of 2022
A program that offers immediate support to domestic violence survivors could more than double its reach by the end of the year. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team, or DVERT, is a program from the nonprofit Women Helping Women. A crisis team goes with law enforcement to respond to 911 calls and connect people with safety planning and more than a dozen other services.
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
wvxu.org
Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter
Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
Fox 19
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
WLWT 5
The final day of the Black Family Reunion began with a celebration of faith
CINCINNATI — The rain could not dampen the spirits of the Black family reunion as the final day began with a celebration of faith. “It is always an amazing weekend, and Sunday culminates it. And in the Black community, Sunday is church," said one man. A message of praise...
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
realtynewsreport.com
Online Kroger Expands Into New Markets Without Building Stores
CINCINNATI, Ohio – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Delivering commodities from market to consumer isn’t a new concept. Barney Kroger did it more than a century ago after spending his life savings of $372 to open a grocery store in 1883 in downtown Cincinnati – a single outlet bearing his surname.
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
Fox 19
Cincinnati officers who said ‘N-word,’ city head to mediation instead of second trial in racial discrimination lawsuit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury recently could not decide whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline. Saying the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,”...
