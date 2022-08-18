Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny Mautz a Valuable Advocate for the Eastern Shore his Whole Life
I have known Johnny Mautz as a friend and colleague for many years. During that time I found him to be a valuable asset to St. Michaels and our surrounding coastal communities, working tirelessly and with integrity on our behalf as an advocate and business leader. Johnny is a devoted family man, and he owns the Carpenter Street Saloon here in St. Michaels. He is known to us all as an admired leader of our business community.
WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
WCBC Radio
Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows
Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
baltimorebrew.com
City to sell two vacant houses to Councilman Robert Stokes at a steep discount
The sale to the 12th district lawmaker “will serve as a specific benefit to the immediate community, “ says the housing department. Robert R. Stokes, Baltimore’s Eastside councilman, is buying two vacant rowhouses from the city at 44% below their appraised value. The deal between the 12th...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
WMDT.com
Sunshine House provides homeless community a second chance, tools for a new life
SEAFORD, Del.- “We do not have enough shelter beds in Sussex County,” Gonzalez said. Nikki Gonzalez, Founder of the non-profit Redemption City, is on a mission to change that and provide the gift of a second chance with opening the Sunshine House in Seaford. “We have to establish...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
foxbaltimore.com
Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
WMDT.com
Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
americanmilitarynews.com
5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles
Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
Farm-Raised Salmon vs. Wild Sturgeon: Controversial Project’s Permit Granted
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is about to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fears that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued a tentative permit that would allow...
talbotspy.org
The Mediation Room 7: Bad Debt – Getting Beyond It
I could not find the statistics for Talbot County, but according to CNBC, the average US household with debt, including credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, now owes $155,622. All together that is$15 trillion. Just to put it in context, the US Gross Domestic Product is about $20 trillion. The average amount of debt by generation in 2020 was:
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Annapolis Sunrise by Lee Goodwin
Each new day is a gift. Some arrive in plain brown paper, but others are ornately gift-wrapped and tied with a bow. “Annapolis Sunrise” by Lee Goodwin.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 10 Worst Colleges In America
With the summer nearly over, students are getting ready to head to or back to college in the fall. Throughout the United States, there are over 4,000 universities and colleges to choose from. What makes a college bad? High school graduates consider many factors before deciding on their future college.
