Madison, WI

Save the dates: CALS Equity and Diversity Committee Fall Lunch & Learn series

CALS personnel are invited to the CALS EDC Fall 2022 Lunch and Learn series beginning this fall. CALS EDC is aligning monthly programming with UW–Madison heritage months. This provides opportunities for the UW community to celebrate and acknowledge cultural and marginalized groups. Participants will engage in intentional experiences and spaces to learn and celebrate within and across identity, culture and heritage. We look forward to highlighting resources and promoting events related to respective heritage months!
Reminder: Welcome reception for Dean Gillaspy this Friday

All CALS personnel are invited to attend a special welcome reception for Dean Glenda Gillaspy on Friday, Aug. 26 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of the DeLuca Biochemical Sciences Building at 440 Henry Mall (enter through the doors to the west of the Badger Market Cafe).

