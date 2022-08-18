CALS personnel are invited to the CALS EDC Fall 2022 Lunch and Learn series beginning this fall. CALS EDC is aligning monthly programming with UW–Madison heritage months. This provides opportunities for the UW community to celebrate and acknowledge cultural and marginalized groups. Participants will engage in intentional experiences and spaces to learn and celebrate within and across identity, culture and heritage. We look forward to highlighting resources and promoting events related to respective heritage months!

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO