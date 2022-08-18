Read full article on original website
KSN.com
K-9s to demonstrate search and rescues at Exploration Place Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, K-9s will be demonstrating search and rescues at Exploration Place’s Entry Plaza, 300 N. McLean Blvd. They will be conducting demonstrations from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. According to Exploration Place,...
Goddard Eisenhower harping on consistency this season
GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven minutes down the road from Goddard High School, you’ll find Goddard Eisenhower. The Tigers found some success last season— five wins and four losses. They have a good foundation to build off of. However, Eisenhower lost a significant amount of seniors. “Last...
Hot and dry work week ahead
Our latest front has dipped farther south, taking our chance for moisture with it. At least there will not be much to slow us down as we get back into our weekly routines. High pressure will keep us dry and hot over the coming days. 80s to 90s today will not be too toasty and close to average for this time of year.
Hot, dry pattern holds until later this week
There will not be much change to the forecast over the next few days. Mornings will be comfy, afternoons will feel like summer, and high pressure nearby will keep us dry. We will have to wait until later this week for this pattern to break down and shift. Despite many...
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city.
Amy and Ava Jones home again
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home. “It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”. Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava,...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Near average, rain back in the picture this weekend
High pressure is in the driver’s seat for most of the week. This has dominated much of the summer enabling temperatures to heat up. Overnights will be clear and comfy as humidity is not a problem. It will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future
A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable standard, no rain until week’s end
The cold front has tracked well to our south today, keeping clouds and a few showers near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. A few showers have also bubbled up along the Kansas/Colorado state line but will not survive past sunset. The heat dome slowly builds backs into the...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out and warming up as the weekend comes to a close
As the cold front that brought us yesterday’s shower continues to track south, rain chances will start to move out of the forecast along with it. This is causing storms to fire up in Southeast Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening. A few spotty storms will stick around...
Derby Panthers have eyes set on returning to state
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Panthers have made the trip to state seven years in a row. They brought home a title three straight years— 2018, 2019 and 2020. Winning is a part of the culture, so of course, they went for the four-peat. But the 2021 6-A state title game was a wake-up call. Derby lost to Blue Valley Northwest 41-21.
