Hutchinson, KS

KSN.com

K-9s to demonstrate search and rescues at Exploration Place Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, K-9s will be demonstrating search and rescues at Exploration Place’s Entry Plaza, 300 N. McLean Blvd. They will be conducting demonstrations from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. According to Exploration Place,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Goddard Eisenhower harping on consistency this season

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven minutes down the road from Goddard High School, you’ll find Goddard Eisenhower. The Tigers found some success last season— five wins and four losses. They have a good foundation to build off of. However, Eisenhower lost a significant amount of seniors. “Last...
GODDARD, KS
KSN.com

Hot and dry work week ahead

Our latest front has dipped farther south, taking our chance for moisture with it. At least there will not be much to slow us down as we get back into our weekly routines. High pressure will keep us dry and hot over the coming days. 80s to 90s today will not be too toasty and close to average for this time of year.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Hot, dry pattern holds until later this week

There will not be much change to the forecast over the next few days. Mornings will be comfy, afternoons will feel like summer, and high pressure nearby will keep us dry. We will have to wait until later this week for this pattern to break down and shift. Despite many...
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, KS
KSN.com

Amy and Ava Jones home again

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home. “It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”. Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava,...
NICKERSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future

A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KSN.com

Derby Panthers have eyes set on returning to state

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Panthers have made the trip to state seven years in a row. They brought home a title three straight years— 2018, 2019 and 2020. Winning is a part of the culture, so of course, they went for the four-peat. But the 2021 6-A state title game was a wake-up call. Derby lost to Blue Valley Northwest 41-21.
DERBY, KS

