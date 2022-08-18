Read full article on original website
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
WJLA
Man shot and killed outside gas station in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead outside of a gas station early Sunday morning. According to the Pince George's Couty Police Department, the shooting happened at a gas station near the 1330 block of Ritchie Road around 2:45 a.m.
Wbaltv.com
Man in car found shot in Severn dies at hospital, police say
SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police found the driver of a car fatally shot Sunday night in Severn. County police said officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting in the driver's seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Murder Suspect Apprehended After Fleeing From Police In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A wanted man has been arrested in Prince George's County in connection to a July attempted murder, authorities say. Nathan Farmer was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in connection to the incident in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road on Tuesday, July 19, according to Prince George's County police.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
Woman, 71, shot and killed in Prince George's Co. was innocent bystander, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Baltimore Police looking to identify two suspects in double shooting
Police are looking for two men in connection with a double shooting in the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street. Anyone recognizing either of these individuals is asked to call detectives.
fox40jackson.com
Drunk Maryland man with kids in car strikes fire truck responding to I-95 accident, police say
A Maryland man is facing numerous charges after crashing his vehicle into the back of a fire truck along Interstate-95 in Virginia while driving under the influence with three children who were “not properly restrained” in his vehicle, police say. The incident involving Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, happened late...
Attempted Murder Charge For Man Implicated In Fatal Maryland Shooting: Police
A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Laquawn Mantel Foster, 29, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of West Fayette Street after the shooting several weeks earlier, according to Baltimore police. Foster allegedly shot a 29-year-old...
