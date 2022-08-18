‘You were always with me’ – The gift that Sadio Mane sent to 150 members of Liverpool staff has been revealed online

Read full article on original website
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off
Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to seal £60m deal for Anthony Gordon?
Things are changing fast at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s epic win over Liverpool, with a number of potential arrivals and departures likely before the transfer window is bolted shut. Antony of Ajax and Cody Gakpo of PSV remain firmly on the radar. Ten Hag has made Antony a...
