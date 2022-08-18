Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off
Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
Yardbarker
Watch: Leon Edwards KNOCKS OUT Kamaru Usman with vicious head kick
Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become only the second British UFC champion in history. Edwards is an undeniably skilled mixed martial artist but has had a torrid run of bad luck over the years. The opportunity to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight title is something the...
Comments / 0