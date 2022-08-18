Groom baffled by wedding guests’ gift-giving decision: ‘We aren’t materialistic, but I feel embarrassed’

Read full article on original website
Bride Publicly 'Embarrassing' Mom-in-Law by Returning Wedding Money Praised
The future mother-in-law began using the gift to "control" aspects of the wedding, according to a poster on Reddit.
Woman Telling Bride 'I Told You So' After Nephew Wrecks Wedding Sparks Fury
She had warned her not to invite the young child, who "literally started screaming" during the vows.
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos
A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
A friend offered to help the author run away the night before her wedding, seeing that the couple had little in common. The marriage didn't last.
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
Woman demands husband share late ex-wife's savings
Is one’s step-daughter entitled to their ex-wife’s money?. Managing and distributing finances can be confusing in a blended family. Since the children involved might have more than one monetary source, the stepchild or stepmom could become jealous.
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
Fifteen years ago we paid $17,000 to renovate my husband's homestead that his mom left him. His brother had recently divorced and was on Social Security only. He's 78 now. We only asked that he not smoke inside and keep it clean, and we didn't charge rent. In the beginning,...
Woman Praised for Refusing To Send Cousin Wedding Gift After Invite Snub
"No invite 100 percent means no gift. Not even a card," said one Redditor.
What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend
She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
Bride Threatens to Cancel Wedding If Guests Don’t Pay for Their Own Meals
A bride-to-be revealed she might cancel her wedding if guests don't agree to pay for their own meals. Pulled from a Facebook group, the anonymous bride's post was shared on Reddit, alongside the headline: "Bride fails to budget appropriately, wants her guests to pay for her reception." "Did anyone ask...
I Called Off My Wedding And Left My Fiancé. Here's What I Wish I'd Known When I Did It.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Daughter Cut Sister from Wedding
How much say should parents have in their child’s wedding?. A wedding day is meant to be one of the most exciting days in a person's life, and for that reason, many brides and grooms have a very particular vision about how they want their special day to be.
Man Cheered for 'Abandoning' His Mom on Payday To Avoid Paying Her Bills
The man is "totally justified in doing what he did," and his mom "deserves the consequences of her abuse," one Reddit user said.
