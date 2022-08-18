ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hate crimes alleged in robberies of Sacramento Asian women

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

A man and a teenager arrested in connection with robberies that targeted Asian women in Sacramento are now facing hate crime allegations, police said.

Sacramento County prosecutors this week added a hate crime enhancement to robbery charges filed against both suspects, who have been in custody since June, the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

The robberies occurred amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in California and across the country that started when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

The crimes occurred in April and May as the women were leaving shopping centers. Victims were injured in physical assaults and thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and other property were taken.

Police located a suspect vehicle and a search turned up evidence related to the robberies, police said.

Detectives then identified two suspects and arrested a 17-year-old male in Berkeley on June 15 and 20-year-old Latravion Mccockran in Sacramento on June 22.

“Detectives continued their investigation after the arrests and located additional evidence indicating that the victims were targeted due to their race,” the statement said.

On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office added the hate crime enhancement to the robbery charges, police said.

It was not immediately known if Mccockran had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Online custody records showed he was being held in a county jail Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The 17-year-old was not identified. Police noted that when he was arrested, two other individuals with him were arrested for allegedly illegally possessing handguns.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4 News

2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
KRON4 News

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
